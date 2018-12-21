Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 Android Pie rollout to start from month-end: Report

While Samsung’s flagship smartphones are undoubtedly among the best in the Android ecosystem, the company is (and always has been) notorious for taking its sweet time when it comes to software updates. Even though Android Pie has been out for a few months now, Samsung’s current and previous-generation flagships – Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy Note 8 – are still on Android Oreo. However, if a new report is to be believed, that may change very soon.

According to The Korea Times, Samsung will start rolling out Android Pie for its Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones as early as this month. The report further mentions that while the update will be available globally at the end of December 2018, it’ll be released in South Korea only in January 2019.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that The Korea Times report directly doesn’t mention Samsung planning to start rollout of Android Pie soon. Instead, it says that Bixby 2.0 will be made available to the above-mentioned devices as part of an OS update that’ll begin rolling out at the end of this month.

It’s worth mentioning that Bixby 2.0, the newest version of Samsung’s homegrown digital assistant, is currently only available on the Galaxy Note 9.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

As of now, Android 9 Pie is available as a beta for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9. The newest version of Android also includes One UI, Samsung’s brand-new UI overlay that puts enhanced focus on one-handed usability. It includes features like system-wide dark mode, streamlined menu items, and more.