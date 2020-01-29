Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

Samsung recently announced that it will soon push the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series has finally started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update, as per a report. To recall, a few months back, Samsung started rolling out Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 beta update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Samsung S9 series Android 10 update details

The latest software update is available for those Samsung Galaxy S9 users, who are based in Germany and the US for now. Sammobile reported that the Android 10 update will hit those devices that are already on Android 9 Pie. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Samsung is planning to push the same Android 10 update for Galaxy S9 users in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 update is being pushed over-the-air (OTA). The update will hit eligible Samsung phones gradually and users in the mentioned region should get a notification about the new Android OS update. As per the cited source, the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is between 1.8GB to 1.9GB in size. Apart from the Android 10 features, the update also adds the January 2020 Android security patch.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy S9, which was launched back in 2018, is currently available for just Rs 26,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and you get it via Flipkart. Comparatively, Amazon India is selling the same device for Rs 29,999. The Samsung Galaxy S9 series was launched with a starting price of Rs 57,900.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9 Price 29,999 26,999 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7) Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

