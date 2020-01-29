comscore Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now: Check full details
News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now: Check full details

News

The Samsung Galaxy S9 series has finally started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update, as per a report.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 1:44 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-main

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung recently announced that it will soon push the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series has finally started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update, as per a report. To recall, a few months back, Samsung started rolling out Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 beta update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Related Stories


Samsung S9 series Android 10 update details

The latest software update is available for those Samsung Galaxy S9 users, who are based in Germany and the US for now. Sammobile reported that the Android 10 update will hit those devices that are already on Android 9 Pie. At the moment, it is unknown as to when Samsung is planning to push the same Android 10 update for Galaxy S9 users in India.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 update is being pushed over-the-air (OTA). The update will hit eligible Samsung phones gradually and users in the mentioned region should get a notification about the new Android OS update. As per the cited source, the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is between 1.8GB to 1.9GB in size. Apart from the Android 10 features, the update also adds the January 2020 Android security patch.

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for as low as Rs 12,999 in India

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for as low as Rs 12,999 in India

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy S9, which was launched back in 2018, is currently available for just Rs 26,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and you get it via Flipkart. Comparatively, Amazon India is selling the same device for Rs 29,999. The Samsung Galaxy S9 series was launched with a starting price of Rs 57,900.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9
Price 29,999 26,999
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7)
Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 1:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Ather 450X First look
Photo Gallery
Ather 450X First look
Ather 450X Electric Scooter: First Look

Photo Gallery

Ather 450X Electric Scooter: First Look

DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once

News

DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC

News

New Zealand vs India: How to watch 3rd T20I live stream on mobile and PC

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

News

Apple iOS 13.3.1 released with option to disable U1 chip

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

News

Apple now has 1.5 billion active devices globally

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

Google announces tech support with #AndroidHelp on Twitter

Nokia 9 PureView January 2020 update rolling out

DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now
Nokia 9 PureView January 2020 update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView January 2020 update rolling out
Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999

Deals

Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6,000mAh battery now available for Rs 12,999
Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

News

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) gets software update

News

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) gets software update

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp जल्द ही iPhone यूजर्स के लिए रोल आउट कर सकती है डार्क मोड

भारत में लोगों को फूड ऑर्डर करने में आ रहा है मजा, फूड डिलीवरी मार्केट 2022 तक 8 अरब डॉलर के होगा पार

नोवेल कोरोनावायरस (Novel Coronavirus) से एप्पल के बिजनेस पर भी पड़ेगा असर!

Samsung Galaxy M30s फोन को अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदें, जानें ऑफर

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

News

Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh
News
Tata s 'Nexon EV' launched in India at starting Rs 13.99 lakh
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now
Google announces tech support with #AndroidHelp on Twitter

News

Google announces tech support with #AndroidHelp on Twitter
Nokia 9 PureView January 2020 update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView January 2020 update rolling out
DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once

News

DoubleTake will let you record with two iPhone cameras at once