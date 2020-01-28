Last year, South-Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, released Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 beta update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The rollout was initially available for users based in South Korea, but it shortly expanded to India as well.

Now, the company has announced that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphone will receive the stable Android 10 update next month. As per the company’s latest OneUI 2.0 roadmap, the update for both the smartphones has been delayed until February. According to the original rollout schedule, the devices were in line to receive the Android 10 update in January.

At the moment, Samsung has not indicated the reasons that have led it to delay the update. Ideally, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ should have already received its update to Android 10, considering that the device has already had an open beta program in progress for more than two months.

Users who participated in the beta program have not received an update either. When it becomes available, the update should include the latest Android security patch and other new features. The new software update will also bring dark mode, updated icons, smoother animation, gesture navigation support, and more.

Samsung Android 10 OneUI 2.0 Update Roadmap

Beyond announcing the delay of the update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ until February. The updated roadmap does not add any more smartphones to the Android 10 update schedule list. It still includes the same 35 devices that the company announced from the beginning.

The updated roadmap shows that other devices will receive the new version of Android in the coming months. For example, the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy Fold will start receiving Android 10 in April. Users coming from the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones have run out of luck, as the devices do not appear on the updated roadmap.

