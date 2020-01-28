comscore Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 update delayed | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 update delayed until February: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 update delayed until February: Report

News

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones could receive the Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 update in February.

  • Published: January 28, 2020 2:42 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-main

Last year, South-Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, released Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 beta update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The rollout was initially available for users based in South Korea, but it shortly expanded to India as well.

Related Stories


Now, the company has announced that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphone will receive the stable Android 10 update next month. As per the company’s latest OneUI 2.0 roadmap, the update for both the smartphones has been delayed until February. According to the original rollout schedule, the devices were in line to receive the Android 10 update in January.

At the moment, Samsung has not indicated the reasons that have led it to delay the update. Ideally, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ should have already received its update to Android 10, considering that the device has already had an open beta program in progress for more than two months.

Users who participated in the beta program have not received an update either. When it becomes available, the update should include the latest Android security patch and other new features. The new software update will also bring dark mode, updated icons, smoother animation, gesture navigation support, and more.

Samsung Android 10 OneUI 2.0 Update Roadmap

Beyond announcing the delay of the update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ until February. The updated roadmap does not add any more smartphones to the Android 10 update schedule list. It still includes the same 35 devices that the company announced from the beginning.

The updated roadmap shows that other devices will receive the new version of Android in the coming months. For example, the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy Fold will start receiving Android 10 in April. Users coming from the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones have run out of luck, as the devices do not appear on the updated roadmap.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 28, 2020 2:42 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
News
Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Deals

Realme 5 Pro now available for as low as Rs 12,999 via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed
Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

News

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench
Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2020
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to cost $1,400; Galaxy S20 details leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to cost $1,400; Galaxy S20 details leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब फ्लिपकार्ट से 12,999 रुपये में खरीदें

iQOO का अलगा फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है iQOO 3, अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 3 का न्यू वेरिएंट Snapdragon 765G चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor V10, और Huawei Nova 4 स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

Samsung Galaxy J6 Plus और Galaxy J7 Duo को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

News

Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
News
Motorola Blackjack surfaces with 5,000mAh battery
Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out

News

Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 updates rolling out
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Android 10 update delayed
Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

News

Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench
Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management

News

Microsoft will help Chrome with tab management