comscore Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch with fix for a critical vulnerability
News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch with fix for a critical vulnerability

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting security patch for November that brings fix for a critical vulnerability affecting the smartphone.

  • Updated: November 5, 2019 5:37 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-main

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting a new update with November security patch. The update is being rolled out to users in select Asian countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia. The update is being released as software version G960FXXS7CSJ3 for the Galaxy S9 and G965FXXS7CSJ3 for the Galaxy S9+. The main change coming with this update is security patch for the month of November 2019.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting November security patch at the same that Samsung detailed the update. Earlier in the day, Samsung detailed its November security patch for Galaxy smartphones. The update was released for Google’s Pixel and Essential smartphones today. The November security patch comes with fix for nine critical vulnerabilities affecting Google’s mobile operating system. There is also fix for 39 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposure (SVE) items.

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone November 2019 security patch now rolling out

Also Read

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone November 2019 security patch now rolling out

The update released for Galaxy S9 in particular brings fix for a vulnerability affecting devices from Samsung and others. This particular vulnerability was supposed to be fixed with the release of October security patch. While the fix didn’t arrive last month, it is now being released as part of this month’s security patch. Last month, Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 were singled out as the devices being affected by a vulnerability detailed by Google’s Project Zero team.

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel, Samsung and Huawei smartphones

Also Read

Google finds a serious flaw in Android affecting Pixel, Samsung and Huawei smartphones

Apart from security enhancements, there is no new feature being added with this particular update, reports Sammobile. The update can be downloaded by heading over to Settings >> Software Update. Based on stability of this release, Samsung is expected to release the update to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in other markets. The important thing to note that this is an update that fixes a known vulnerability. If you have a Galaxy S9 series and see this update then don’t think twice and download it.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 5:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 5, 2019 5:37 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch launched in China

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor
Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature a 48-megapixel main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 to feature a 48-megapixel main camera

हिंदी समाचार

अपनी दूसरी ऐप्स से दिखेगा Facebook, कंपनी ने पेश किया नया लोगो

Vivo S5 की इमेज लीक, होल पंच डिस्प्ले और स्लिम ऑल राउंड बेजल्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन को अब 31 दिसंबर तक इस स्पेशल ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की अगली सेल 12 नवंबर को होगी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

1MORE ने भारत में लॉन्च किया ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart
Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details

News

Infinix Hot 8 is available for Rs 6,999 till December 31: Check full specifications and other details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro with 108-megapixel penta camera is official