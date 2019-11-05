Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ get November security patch

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting a new update with November security patch. The update is being rolled out to users in select Asian countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Cambodia, the Philippines and Indonesia. The update is being released as software version G960FXXS7CSJ3 for the Galaxy S9 and G965FXXS7CSJ3 for the Galaxy S9+. The main change coming with this update is security patch for the month of November 2019.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting November security patch at the same that Samsung detailed the update. Earlier in the day, Samsung detailed its November security patch for Galaxy smartphones. The update was released for Google’s Pixel and Essential smartphones today. The November security patch comes with fix for nine critical vulnerabilities affecting Google’s mobile operating system. There is also fix for 39 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposure (SVE) items.

The update released for Galaxy S9 in particular brings fix for a vulnerability affecting devices from Samsung and others. This particular vulnerability was supposed to be fixed with the release of October security patch. While the fix didn’t arrive last month, it is now being released as part of this month’s security patch. Last month, Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9 were singled out as the devices being affected by a vulnerability detailed by Google’s Project Zero team.

Apart from security enhancements, there is no new feature being added with this particular update, reports Sammobile. The update can be downloaded by heading over to Settings >> Software Update. Based on stability of this release, Samsung is expected to release the update to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users in other markets. The important thing to note that this is an update that fixes a known vulnerability. If you have a Galaxy S9 series and see this update then don’t think twice and download it.

