Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 9 Pie update with One UI now rolling out

At the Samsung Developer Conference 2018, the South Korean giant announced its Android 9 Pie update plans for Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones. The company introduced One UI interface which will replace the Samsung Experience UI on these smartphones. And while the Android 9 Pie update rollout was to being in January 2019, Samsung has given the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ users an early Christmas gift.

Yes, Samsung has started rolling out Android 9 Pie stable update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. According to SamMobile, the update has been released in Germany and it is about 1,744.28MB in size. Users can head over to Settings -> Software update -> Download updates to manually check for updates and install it.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review

After the update, the software version on the Galaxy S9 Plus will change to G965FXXU2CRLI, whereas for the Galaxy S9, it will change to G960FXXU2CRLI. The report on SamMobile further states that the update is also available on Samsung’s download servers.

Besides bringing the brand new One UI interface, along with goodness of Android Pie, the update features like the ability to reply to messages right from the notification panel, image thumbnails in messages, Samsung keyboard with Unicode 11 emojis, and more. Just like on the Galaxy Note 9, DeX mode on Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will no longer need the dock (DeX station), and you will be able to use any supported USB Type-C to HDMI adapter to use this feature.

The camera app also sees an update which brings the AI based Scene Optimizer from the Galaxy Note 9 to enhance color settings of your photos. The Gallery app also sees a redesign, and it now comes with new edit tools. Over the coming weeks, we can expect the update to reach other regions too, such as the US, India and more.