Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ latest update brings night mode in camera, blur intensity bar

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are also getting the dedicated camera Night mode, just like the Galaxy S10 lineup. The firm has started rolling out a new update for the last year’s flagships, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The OTA update brings latest security patch for June 2019 along with dedicated Night mode and other improvements to the camera.

The latest firmware is being rolled out to markets in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, but it is likely to reach more markets around the world, including India, reports Sammobile. The update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ comes with software version number G965FXXU5CSF2. It is reportedly 574MB in size.

Apart from the June 2019 Android security patch and dedicated Night mode, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ software update also bring background blur intensity bar for the selfie camera in Live Focus mode and improvements to QR Code reader. The reports mention stability improvements to the system apps like Messaging, Contacts and Gallery. Also, it addresses 11 vulnerabilities in the software. Samsung has specifically noted that once you upgrade to the latest firmware, it can’t be rolled back. So you won’t be able to downgrade to the old software because of updates to the security policy.

The report also hints for a similar update to Galaxy Note 9 devices in the coming weeks. Samsung usually follows the trend of Galaxy S series updates to Galaxy Note devices. In this case, the Night mode is eagerly awaited on Note 9.

Last time around, Samsung allowed scheduling of the display night mode for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices, where users could set timers for its activation. The update also enhanced Wi-Fi stability, especially for 5GHz networks. Moreover, with the last update, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners got gesture control, improvements in NFC and email.