comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode
News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

News

The update brings the ability to schedule night mode, February security patch, improved Wi-Fi stability and more.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 10:12 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-march 2018-gallery

While all the eyes are set on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10-series, the predecessor of the smartphone is also in the news. Samsung has rolled out a new update to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The update brings the ability to schedule night mode, February 2019 security patch, improved Wi-Fi stability and more. Sadly, the update is currently only available in Germany and is expected to hit other markets soon.

The latest updates come in software version G960FXXU2CSB3 and G965FXXU2CSB3 for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ respectively, SamMobile reports. It enhances Wi-Fi stability, which should help in bad Wi-Fi range that the Galaxy S9 users were experiencing after the Android Pie update, especially for 5GHz networks.

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Discounts and other offers on Mi LED TV, Vu, Thomson and more

Also Read

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Discounts and other offers on Mi LED TV, Vu, Thomson and more

Moreover, with the new update, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners will now be able to schedule Night mode from the display settings, where they can set timers for activation. It also improves NFC, email and gesture control. Besides, Samsung is all set to launch its flagship Galaxy S10 line up next week at an Unpacked event in San Francisco. The company is expected to unveil Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ and a 5G-enabled device.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

It is also said to flaunt a foldable handset with a fold-in design. Reports also point out that the South Korean giant will also launch Galaxy M30, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A50 soon. The Galaxy M30 will reportedly make its debut in India in February with a starting price of Rs 15,000. The Galaxy A20, on the other hand, has already made an appearance on Geekbench. The Galaxy A50 has recently received mandatory US FCC certification.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 10:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs
thumb-img
News
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop debuts with 18,000mAh battery

Editor's Pick

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
News
Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

News

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

News

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March

Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March

News

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode
Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 12GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone leaked; it is a foldable device
Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

News

Samsung Galaxy M30: The company may launch it in February for Rs 14,990

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo के IQOO ब्रांड का पहला स्मार्टफोन हुआ लीक, होगा फोल्ड होने वाला डिवाइस

शाओमी स्मार्टफोन के साथ 20 फरवरी को Mi Router को भी करेगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

12GB रैम और 1024GB स्टोरेज के साथ आएगा सैमसंग Galaxy S10+!

Oppo F11 Pro का ऑफिशियल वीडियो टीजर हुआ रिवील, पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ होगा लॉन्च

सैमसंग ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Galaxy Tab Active 2 रगेड टैबलेट

News

Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
News
Samsung to launch refreshed Galaxy A series phone in March
Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay 2.0 app released with MIUI 10 Global beta ROM
Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20

News

Xiaomi Mi Router to launch alongside the Mi 9 on February 20
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode
Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs

News

Google Pixel 3’s Active Edge feature gets ported to custom ROMs