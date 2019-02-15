Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ update now allows users to schedule Night mode

While all the eyes are set on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10-series, the predecessor of the smartphone is also in the news. Samsung has rolled out a new update to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The update brings the ability to schedule night mode, February 2019 security patch, improved Wi-Fi stability and more. Sadly, the update is currently only available in Germany and is expected to hit other markets soon.

The latest updates come in software version G960FXXU2CSB3 and G965FXXU2CSB3 for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ respectively, SamMobile reports. It enhances Wi-Fi stability, which should help in bad Wi-Fi range that the Galaxy S9 users were experiencing after the Android Pie update, especially for 5GHz networks.

Moreover, with the new update, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ owners will now be able to schedule Night mode from the display settings, where they can set timers for activation. It also improves NFC, email and gesture control. Besides, Samsung is all set to launch its flagship Galaxy S10 line up next week at an Unpacked event in San Francisco. The company is expected to unveil Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ and a 5G-enabled device.

It is also said to flaunt a foldable handset with a fold-in design. Reports also point out that the South Korean giant will also launch Galaxy M30, Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A50 soon. The Galaxy M30 will reportedly make its debut in India in February with a starting price of Rs 15,000. The Galaxy A20, on the other hand, has already made an appearance on Geekbench. The Galaxy A50 has recently received mandatory US FCC certification.