comscore Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S9 updates rolling out
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out with latest Android security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out with latest Android security patch

News

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ last year. Both smartphones however continue to get updates from Samsung to keep them up-to-date.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 4:57 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-main

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. This incremental update essentially focuses on introducing the latest Android security patch. Read on to know about the Galaxy S9 updates.

Samsung Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9 updates detailed

Samsun Galaxy S9 update takes the software version to G960FXXU6CSGD. The Galaxy S9+ update takes the software version to G965FXXU6CSGD. Both updates are just under 250MB in size. The updates are currently rolling out in Germany, and should be introduced in other countries soon, SamMobile reports.

As mentioned, the updates introduce August 2019 Android security patch to the smartphones. It is worth noting that Samsung rolled out the latest Android security patch to the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones just last week. The Galaxy S9 update changelog also mentions certain camera performance improvements, but no details are available.

As with such updates, it is rolling out in phases and should soon reach all units. Once the OTA update is ready, users should receive a notification.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9
Price 64900 57900
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7)
Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 4:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out
Telegram adds Slow Mode and silent messaging on its app

News

Telegram adds Slow Mode and silent messaging on its app

Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared

News

Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared

DSLR camera security flaw: Malware ransomware attack details

News

DSLR camera security flaw: Malware ransomware attack details

Apple iPhone might get 'Pro' branding with 2019 models

News

Apple iPhone might get 'Pro' branding with 2019 models

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out

Telegram adds Slow Mode and silent messaging on its app

Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared

DSLR camera security flaw: Malware ransomware attack details

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out
Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s with Infinity-V display announced
Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked
Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor

News

Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get Android Pie update

हिंदी समाचार

लिमिटेड समय के लिए Open Sale पर उपलब्ध होगा Xiaomi Redmi 7A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus 7T Pro स्मार्टफोन 15 अक्टूबर को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Mi Days Sale: आज से शुरू हुई Xiaomi की सेल, 7,500 रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे स्मार्टफोन

Reliance AGM 2019: रिलायंस ने फैमिली प्लान्स और डाटा शेयरिंग के साथ लॉन्च किया JioPostpaid Plus

Jio Fiber Welcome Offers : Jio ने पेश किया फॉरएवर अनुअल प्लान, फ्री मिलेगा 4K सेटऑप बॉक्स और टीवी

News

Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions
News
Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ updates rolling out
Telegram adds Slow Mode and silent messaging on its app

News

Telegram adds Slow Mode and silent messaging on its app
Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared

News

Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: Compared
DSLR camera security flaw: Malware ransomware attack details

News

DSLR camera security flaw: Malware ransomware attack details