Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. This incremental update essentially focuses on introducing the latest Android security patch. Read on to know about the Galaxy S9 updates.

Samsung Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S9 updates detailed

Samsun Galaxy S9 update takes the software version to G960FXXU6CSGD. The Galaxy S9+ update takes the software version to G965FXXU6CSGD. Both updates are just under 250MB in size. The updates are currently rolling out in Germany, and should be introduced in other countries soon, SamMobile reports.

As mentioned, the updates introduce August 2019 Android security patch to the smartphones. It is worth noting that Samsung rolled out the latest Android security patch to the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones just last week. The Galaxy S9 update changelog also mentions certain camera performance improvements, but no details are available.

As with such updates, it is rolling out in phases and should soon reach all units. Once the OTA update is ready, users should receive a notification.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9 Price 64900 57900 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7) Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery

