comscore Samsung Galaxy S9 gets 4th Android 10 beta | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update; brings bug fixes and performance improvements
News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update; brings bug fixes and performance improvements

News

Samsung has rolled out the fourth Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 5:43 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-hand

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting another beta update that brings bug fixes and performance improvements. It is the fourth Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 skin on top. Here is all you need to know. 

Samsung Galaxy S9 update detailed

According to a report on SamMobile, the update carries build number G960FXXU7ZSLC and G965FXXU7ZSLC for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, respectively. The publication notes that the update is being rolled out to users in India and the UK. The update is about 139MB in size.  The Galaxy Note 10 got five beta updates before getting a stable update. And as Samsung has already released four updates, the stable build may not be too far away.

How to download the update

If you are a beta user, you will get an update notification for the same. You can also manually go and check for update by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Registering for Android 10 beta

If you can’t wait for the official Android 10 stable update on your Galaxy S9 or S9+, which is expected in April 2020, you can download the beta update right now. To do this, open the Samsung Members app on your Samsung smartphone, and on the top carousel, click on the banner to enroll in the beta update. It will take a few minutes to register.

Once the enrolment is complete, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. However, it is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before you start the update process. This is because the software update is still in the Beta phase and may come with some hidden bugs.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9
Price 64900 57900
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7)
Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery
  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 5:43 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
News
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

News

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

News

LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

News

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer
Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S (SM-T307U) leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S (SM-T307U) leaked
Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019
Samsung Galaxy A30s 4GB+64GB variant launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A30s 4GB+64GB variant launched

हिंदी समाचार

LG G8X ThinQ ड्यूल डिस्प्ले फोन के साथ फ्री मिल रहा है LG LED TV, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Xiaomi ने 21इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ Yunmi इंटरनेट स्मार्ट रेफ्रीजरेटर को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Dish TV ने 169 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए 6 नए कॉम्बो पैक्स

Nokia 2.3 स्मार्टफोन एक साल रिप्लेसमेंट गारंटी के साथ बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

IRCTC ने लॉन्च की नई e-PayLater सर्विस, बिना पेमेंट भी बुक होगी टिकट

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
News
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

News

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out
LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

News

LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design
Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

News

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer