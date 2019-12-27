The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are getting another beta update that brings bug fixes and performance improvements. It is the fourth Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 skin on top. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S9 update detailed

According to a report on SamMobile, the update carries build number G960FXXU7ZSLC and G965FXXU7ZSLC for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, respectively. The publication notes that the update is being rolled out to users in India and the UK. The update is about 139MB in size. The Galaxy Note 10 got five beta updates before getting a stable update. And as Samsung has already released four updates, the stable build may not be too far away.

How to download the update

If you are a beta user, you will get an update notification for the same. You can also manually go and check for update by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Registering for Android 10 beta

If you can’t wait for the official Android 10 stable update on your Galaxy S9 or S9+, which is expected in April 2020, you can download the beta update right now. To do this, open the Samsung Members app on your Samsung smartphone, and on the top carousel, click on the banner to enroll in the beta update. It will take a few minutes to register.

Once the enrolment is complete, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. However, it is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before you start the update process. This is because the software update is still in the Beta phase and may come with some hidden bugs.

Features Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung Galaxy S9 Price 64900 57900 Chipset Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo Display sAMOLED Display-6.2-inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel sAMOLED Display-5.8-inch-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) Pixel Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 6GB RAM 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM Rear Camera Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4) Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) Front Camera 8MP AF (F1.7) 8 MP AF (F1.7) Battery 3500 mAh Battery 3000 mAh battery