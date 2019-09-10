Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S9+. As per a report, this is an incremental update that doesn’t bring in a whole lot of new features or changes. Read on to find out more about this new Samsung Galaxy S9+ update.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ update details

The update rolling out to the Samsung smartphone comes with firmware version ‘G965FXXS6CSH5’. As per SamMobile, the update is rolling out in countries like France, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Germany and more. It is likely that the update will roll out in other regions (including India) as well in the coming days. As is the norm, such OTA updates roll out to users in phases. Users will receive a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, one can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings -> Software update.

The update brings in the latest September 2019 Android security patch to the smartphone. This patch fixes four critical vulnerabilities in the Android operating system. It also fixes a bunch of high and moderate risk vulnerabilities. Samsung also reveals that the patch fixes 17 vulnerabilities in its own software. The patch rolled out alongside the latest Android 10. Among the first to receive the update and patch are Google‘s Pixels and the Essential Phone.

Galaxy S9+ price in India, features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is the flagship smartphone from last year. It features a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is an Exynos 9810 SoC. It comes standard with 6GB of RAM, and there is option for 64GB or 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

As for cameras, there are two 12-megapixel rear cameras with both the sensors supporting optical image stabilization and the secondary camera acting as telephoto lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front and the smartphone supports facial recognition via iris scanner.

With the Galaxy S9+, Samsung also equipped the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the vertically stacked dual rear camera setup. The Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for wireless charging, fast wired charging and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Story Timeline