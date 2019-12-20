Samsung has started rolling out the third Android 10 beta update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphone. The update by Samsung’s One UI 2 Beta program team is being rolled out globally to Galaxy S9-series users who have enrolled for the beta update.

Samsung Galaxy S9 update detailed

The update carries build number G960FXXU7ZSL9 and G965FXXU7ZSL9 for Galaxy S9 and S9+ respectively. It has a size of around 365MB and includes a number of bug fixes along with the future January 2020 Android security patch. The long list of bug fixes in the latest Android 10 OneUI 2.0 Beta 3 update for Galaxy S9 and S9+ fixes issues related to the Samsung Pass, screen recording and screen split multitasking features. It also brings new updates to Samsung pre-installed apps.

How to download and install the update

To download the latest beta update, you will either be prompted to download the update automatically via a push notification, just like every other OTA update. Besides, users can alternatively check the update manually by going to Settings -> Software updates -> Download and install.

Registering for Android 10 beta

If you can’t wait for the official Android 10 stable update on your Galaxy S9 or S9+, which is expected in April 2020, you can download the beta update right now. To do this, open the Samsung Members app on your Samsung smartphone, and on the top carousel, click on the banner to enroll in the beta update. It will take a few minutes to register.

Once the enrolment is complete, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. However, it is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before you start the update process. This is because the software update is still in the Beta phase and may come with some hidden bugs.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched in India in March 2018 for Rs 57,900. The Galaxy S9 Plus, on the other hand, was launched at a starting price of Rs 64,900. The smartphones recently got a price cut. The S9 is now available for Rs 29,999. The Plus model, however, is available for Rs 37,999.

