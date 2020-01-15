Samsung has started rolling out another software update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices, which brings bug fixes and performance improvements. It is the sixth Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 skin on top. Here is all you need to know.

The update carries the build number G960FXXU7ZTA9 and G965FXXU7ZTA9 for Galaxy S9 and S9+, respectively. It has a size of around 116MB and includes several bug fixes along with the latest January 2020 Android security patch. The update is currently rolling out for users in India and the UK, RPRNA reports.

Watch: Honor 9X First Look

As per the changelog, the new update brings fixes in the Samsung Pay security keypad. It also focuses on fixing issues with Dual SIM card status and using MVNO operators. The update further brings a new Samsung Camera application with software build version v10.0.01.49.

Samsung is rolling out the update in a staged manner. So, it could take a while, before reaching all Galaxy S9 and S9+ beta enrolled devices gradually. To download the latest beta update, you will either receive a push notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be manually checked by going to Settings -> Software updates -> Download and install.

Registering for Android 10 beta

As per the Samsung Android 10 roadmap, the One UI 2.0 stable update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, is likely to roll out in April 2020. Hence, If you can’t wait for that long, users can enroll in this beta update right now. To do this, open the Samsung Members app on your Samsung smartphone, and on the top carousel, click on the banner to enroll in the beta update. It will take a few minutes to register.

Once the enrolment is complete, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. It is advisable to take a complete backup of your device before initiating the update process. This is because the software update is still in the Beta phase and may come with some hidden bugs.

Story Timeline