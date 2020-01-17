Samsung has started rolling out the latest January 2020 Android security patch to its old flagship Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 series of smartphones in Germany and France, respectively. As reported by Sammobile, the same update is likely to start rolling out in other markets soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update bumps up the software version number to N950FXXS8DSL3, based on the Android 9 Pie build. The Galaxy S9 and S9+, on the other hand, carries the firmware number G96*FXXS7CTA1. The update is only available in select countries for now with no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note 8 Update details

The changelog for the new update doesn’t mention any new features. It includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch. New features will come with the upcoming Android 10 update based on One UI 2.0. However, the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone is not in line to receive the update.

As per the Google Android Bulletin website, the new January 2020 Android security patch includes a fix for a severe vulnerability that could enable a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have lead to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. If you own either of the Galaxy devices, you will get a push notification to download the update.

Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install. The firmware is also available to download from Samsung FUS (Firmware Update Server). In case users want to flash it manually on their Galaxy device.

