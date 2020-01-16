comscore Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench; runs Android 10
News

Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench; runs Android 10

News

Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet might debut alongside Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip on February 11.

  • Updated: January 16, 2020 8:38 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 2

Samsung is set to launch its next flagship smartphone at February 11. The Korean company is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. At the event, Samsung might also introduce a new tablet. A mysterious tablet from the company with model number SM-P615 has been spotted on Geekbench. The device is expected to be an affordable tablet that will include support for S-Pen stylus. It might well be a variant of the SM-P610 tablet that was spotted in works last month.

Related Stories


The purported Samsung tablet has scored 1,664 in the single-core test and 5,422 in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the device will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 SoC. The tablet seems to have 4GB of RAM and runs Android 10 out of the box. However, details of other hardware specifications of this tablet remains under wraps for now. There is even a possibility that Samsung SM-P615 tablet is basically the LTE variant.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

The WiFi only variant of Samsung tablet could be one with model number SM-P610. The exact identity of the tablet remains unknown but we could see more information in the next few weeks. Samsung is also set to launch Galaxy Tab S6 5 edition in its home market of South Korea. It will be the first tablet from the company to come with 5G support. The full specifications of this tablet is not much different from standard variant.

Photo: Nashville Chatter

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to reportedly come with 3,300mAh battery; all we know so far

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to reportedly come with 3,300mAh battery; all we know so far

The specifications reveal that Galaxy Tab S6 5G will feature a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The tablet might debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC as opposed to Snapdragon 855 seen on standard variant. It will also come with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, Samsung might equip the device with an 8-megapixel shooter. The tablet will house a 7,040mAh battery.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 16, 2020 8:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2020 8:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench
News
Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench
Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR

News

Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 to bring Death Cam and Extreme Cold mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 to bring Death Cam and Extreme Cold mode

Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for $200 million: Report

News

Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for $200 million: Report

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2

News

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench

Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR

Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for $200 million: Report

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench
HONOR 9X vs Samsung Galaxy M30s: Which is the budget champion under 14k?

Brand Solution

HONOR 9X vs Samsung Galaxy M30s: Which is the budget champion under 14k?
Best Phones with 48MP or 64MP camera in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phones with 48MP or 64MP camera in India in 2020
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ may not have active noise cancellation
Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets December security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6+ gets December security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Real public Sale : Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X समेत इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Trending Technology News Today : Jio, Airtel और Vodafone के 5G ट्रायल के लिए एप्लीकेशन देने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

गूगल इस साल मार्च से क्रोम ऐप्स को कहेगा गुडबाय

Tinder, Grindr और OkCupid जैसी डेटिंग ऐप्स लीक कर रही हैं यूजर्स का डाटा

Oppo F15 चार बैक कैमरों के साथ भारत में 19,990 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench
News
Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench
Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR

News

Bharti Airtel considers filing curative petition on AGR
Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for $200 million: Report

News

Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for $200 million: Report
Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2

News

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2
Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

News

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads