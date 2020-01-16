Samsung Galaxy SM-P615 tablet appears on Geekbench

Samsung is set to launch its next flagship smartphone at February 11. The Korean company is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. At the event, Samsung might also introduce a new tablet. A mysterious tablet from the company with model number SM-P615 has been spotted on Geekbench. The device is expected to be an affordable tablet that will include support for S-Pen stylus. It might well be a variant of the SM-P610 tablet that was spotted in works last month.

The purported Samsung tablet has scored 1,664 in the single-core test and 5,422 in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the device will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 SoC. The tablet seems to have 4GB of RAM and runs Android 10 out of the box. However, details of other hardware specifications of this tablet remains under wraps for now. There is even a possibility that Samsung SM-P615 tablet is basically the LTE variant.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

The WiFi only variant of Samsung tablet could be one with model number SM-P610. The exact identity of the tablet remains unknown but we could see more information in the next few weeks. Samsung is also set to launch Galaxy Tab S6 5 edition in its home market of South Korea. It will be the first tablet from the company to come with 5G support. The full specifications of this tablet is not much different from standard variant.

The specifications reveal that Galaxy Tab S6 5G will feature a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It will house an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The tablet might debut with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC as opposed to Snapdragon 855 seen on standard variant. It will also come with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, Samsung might equip the device with an 8-megapixel shooter. The tablet will house a 7,040mAh battery.