Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10, on February 20 in San Francisco. Rumors claim that the South Korean giant will launch as many as 5 models of the smartphone, and now that the Galaxy Sport has reportedly cleared FCC certification, it appears like the smartwatch could also go official at the event.

Carrying a model number SM-R500, and codenamed ‘Pulse’ the smartwatch renders has been leaked before. The Galaxy Sport smartwatch will be the successor to the Gear Sport, and would run on Tizen OS. A report on the AndroidSoul hints that the new smartwatch could retain the same screen size as the Gear Sport, and come with 4GB of RAM.

Watch: Samsung Gear Sport and Fit Pro – Hands-On

However, it appears a little skeptical as the Galaxy Watch comes with up to 1.5GB RAM, and 4GB onboard storage. We assume the 4GB in the report would mean the onboard storage. The report further states that the Galaxy Sport will be available in Pink Gold, Silver, Green and Black color options.

The “Sport” model from Samsung was always focused on fitness conscious users and athletes, and the new smartwatch won’t be any different. However, as of now there is no clarity on whether or not the smartwatch will come with the proprietary rotating bezel. There is also a possibility where Samsung may have found an alternative, maybe touch sensitive gestures.