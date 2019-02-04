comscore
Samsung Galaxy Sport leaked render offers the clearest look at the upcoming smartwatch

Samsung may announce the Galaxy Sport smartwatch alongside the Galaxy S10, or in a separate event at MWC 2019.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S10-series smartphones later this month at an event in San Francisco. The event is set for February 20, and as many as five models are expected to launch. There is a possibility where Samsung may also showcase its upcoming smartwatch at the event, of may choose to unveil at a separate event at MWC 2019. Rumors have also been hinting at the launch of Galaxy Sport smartwatch, a new leaked render gives us the cleanest look at the design.

The leaked render (shared by 91Mobiles) isn’t any different from the one that we have come across before. It doesn’t show the rotating bezel, something that has been a design element of Samsung smartwatches for more than a couple of years now. There is also a possibility where Samsung may have found an alternative, maybe touch sensitive gestures.

Samsung Galaxy Sport clears FCC certification; could launch alongside Galaxy S10 on February 20

You still get a circular display, and just like the Apple Watch Series 4, where the display extends towards the edges, the same can be seen here too. Along the right, you can see two buttons, in a new and refined shape. The one at the bottom is the menu button, whereas the one on the top is the back button. There are hardly any details on the specifications front, but the smartwatch was recently certified by the FCC with model number SM-R500.

Samsung Gear Sport Review: The true fitness tracking smartwatch you always wanted

The new smartwatch will still run on Tizen OS instead of Google’s Wear OS, and feature 4GB of internal storage. The smartwatch will also focus on several fitness features, mostly aimed at fitness enthusiasts.

 

