comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A update rolls out: Price, specs, review | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out with January 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out with January 2020 security patch

News

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) new update brings fixes for several critical vulnerabilities and other high-risk issues.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 8:07 PM IST
samsung galaxy tab a 2017 review lead

Samsung is rolling out a new update for its Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) devices. The update brings in the latest January 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements. Earlier this month, the company pushed out the same January 2020 Android security patch update for the Galaxy A-series, S10-series, Note 10-series smartphones, and the tablet Galaxy Tab S5e as well.

Related Stories


The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) users are getting the update in countries including Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update, SamMobile reports.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A update carries the software version number T38*DXU3CSL2. The update does not bring any new features. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements. This new update brings fixes for several security vulnerabilities and exploits.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) made its debut in September 2017. The device features an 8.0-inch IPS LCD screen with WXGA (800×1280 pixels) resolution, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Samsung has also added a 5-megapixel front snapper for selfies and an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor at the back. Connectivity options for the tablet include LTE, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, MicroUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 8:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out
News
Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out
India vs Sri Lanka T20I live streaming: How to

News

India vs Sri Lanka T20I live streaming: How to

Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders, video leaks online

News

Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders, video leaks online

Samsung phones carrying Chinese Spyware?

News

Samsung phones carrying Chinese Spyware?

Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Android 10 update starts rolling out

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out

Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out

India vs Sri Lanka T20I live streaming: How to

Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders, video leaks online

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Android 10 update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out
Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out

News

Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out
Samsung phones carrying Chinese Spyware?

News

Samsung phones carrying Chinese Spyware?
Samsung launches QLED 8K smart TV with bezel-less design: Check details

Smart TVs

Samsung launches QLED 8K smart TV with bezel-less design: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

डेल ने गेमिंग लैपटॉप 'G-5 15 एसई स्पेशल एडिशन' लॉन्च किया

Realme C2s स्मार्टफोन 4,000mAh बैटरी, 3GB RAM के साथ लगभग 3,060 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

इस साल 2020 में बिकेंगे 20 करोड़ 5G स्मार्टफोन: गोल्डमैन सैक्स

विवादित मैसेजिंग ऐप 'ToTok' गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर फिर हुई उपलब्ध, जासूसी के लगे थे आरोप

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live match online in mobile: दूसरा टी-20 आज शाम 7 बजे, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

News

Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Android 10 update starts rolling out
News
Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Android 10 update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out
Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out

News

Motorola One Vision Android 10 stable update rolls out
India vs Sri Lanka T20I live streaming: How to

News

India vs Sri Lanka T20I live streaming: How to
Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders, video leaks online

News

Sony Xperia 5 Plus renders, video leaks online