Samsung is rolling out a new update for its Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) devices. The update brings in the latest January 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements. Earlier this month, the company pushed out the same January 2020 Android security patch update for the Galaxy A-series, S10-series, Note 10-series smartphones, and the tablet Galaxy Tab S5e as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) users are getting the update in countries including Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update, SamMobile reports.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A update carries the software version number T38*DXU3CSL2. The update does not bring any new features. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements. This new update brings fixes for several security vulnerabilities and exploits.

The update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) made its debut in September 2017. The device features an 8.0-inch IPS LCD screen with WXGA (800×1280 pixels) resolution, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Samsung has also added a 5-megapixel front snapper for selfies and an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor at the back. Connectivity options for the tablet include LTE, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, MicroUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.