The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) has been announced with a sleek metallic design. It weighs about 345g and is touted to be a compact device. With the new tablet, the company is also bundling 2 months free YouTube Premium and 3 months Spotify Premium subscriptions. There is also a Samsung Family Share feature using which you can easily share schedules, notes and photos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) comes with an 8-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) TFT display along with 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. It is powered a quad-core processor, which is backed by 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB using via a microSD card.

Optics wise, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) bears an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The device also comes preloaded with a Kids Home mode. The company claims that this mode offers a child-friendly interface and one can enable it through the Quick Panel. Samsung is offering the tablet in Black and Silver color options. The latest tablet from Samsung comes in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants.

The device is kept alive by a 5,100mAh battery. Furthermore, Samsung has also added dual speakers for a stereophonic audio experience. In terms of connectivity, the tablet includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.2 and more. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. Besides, the South Korean giant hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability details of the new tablet yet.

Separately, Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 (20 19) tablet earlier this year in Thailand. This device also offers support for S Pen. It is built around an octa-core chipset. The Plus variant of at tablet Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 (2019) also comes with an 8-inch display. But, the panel operates at WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) resolution. It is backed by a 4,200mAh non-removable battery. On the rear, there is an 8-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. It was launched in two color options, which includes Black and Grey.