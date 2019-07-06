comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 5,100mAh battery announced
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 5,100mAh battery, 8-inch display announced
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with 5,100mAh battery, 8-inch display announced

News

Samsung has unveiled a new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) device. With the new tablet, the company is also bundling 2 months free YouTube Premium and 3 months Spotify Premium subscriptions.

  • Published: July 6, 2019 4:06 PM IST
Samsung tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) has been announced with a sleek metallic design. It weighs about 345g and is touted to be a compact device. With the new tablet, the company is also bundling 2 months free YouTube Premium and 3 months Spotify Premium subscriptions. There is also a Samsung Family Share feature using which you can easily share schedules, notes and photos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) comes with an 8-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) TFT display along with 16:10 aspect ratio. The tablet will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. It is powered a quad-core processor, which is backed by 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB using via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come with ECG sensor and Fall Detection feature

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come with ECG sensor and Fall Detection feature

Optics wise, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) bears an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor. There is also a 2-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The device also comes preloaded with a Kids Home mode. The company claims that this mode offers a child-friendly interface and one can enable it through the Quick Panel. Samsung is offering the tablet in Black and Silver color options. The latest tablet from Samsung comes in both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The device is kept alive by a 5,100mAh battery. Furthermore, Samsung has also added dual speakers for a stereophonic audio experience. In terms of connectivity, the tablet includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.2 and more. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. Besides, the South Korean giant hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability details of the new tablet yet.

Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internals demonstrated in a video

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internals demonstrated in a video

Separately, Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 (20 19) tablet earlier this year in Thailand. This device also offers support for S Pen. It is built around an octa-core chipset. The Plus variant of at tablet Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 (2019) also comes with an 8-inch display. But, the panel operates at WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) resolution. It is backed by a 4,200mAh non-removable battery. On the rear, there is an 8-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. It was launched in two color options, which includes Black and Grey.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 6, 2019 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed; now available for Rs 6,999

Deals

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed; now available for Rs 6,999

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

News

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

PUBG Lite First Impressions

Gaming

PUBG Lite First Impressions

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know

Huawei under-display camera smartphone may come soon; patent for software UI filed

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors
Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come with ECG and Fall Detection

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come with ECG and Fall Detection
Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internal workings

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 rotating camera internal workings

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6.1 Price Cut :अब 6,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें Nokia 6.1 स्मार्टफोन

ColorOS 6 Update For Realme 2 : रियलमी 2 यूजर्स को मिलने लगा एंड्रॉइड पाई पर बेस्ड ColorOS 6 अपडेट

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 64 MP का कैमरा सेंसर, शाओमी ने किया कन्फर्म

Huawei Under-Display Camera : हुवावे ने फाइल किया अंडर-डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाले स्मार्टफोन का पेटेंट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Google Home Mini Discount : Flipkart पर एक हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Google Home Mini स्पीकर

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) announced
Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

News

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie
Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know

News

Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know
Huawei under-display camera smartphone may come soon; patent for software UI filed

News

Huawei under-display camera smartphone may come soon; patent for software UI filed