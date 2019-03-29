comscore
  Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with S Pen support announced: Specifications, features
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with S Pen support announced: Specifications, features

Samsung hasn't revealed the pricing of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019). But it has announced the markets, which will first get the new tablet.

About a month back, Samsung unveiled two new tablets, called the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), and the Galaxy Tab S5e. Now, the South Korean giant has taken the wraps off another new tablet, and this one comes with S Pen support.

Called the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019), this is essentially a compact version of its 10.1-inch namesake. Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing of the new tablet yet. But it has revealed that the new Galaxy Tab A will soon be going on sale in countries like Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK. Buyers will be able to choose from grey and black color options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) specifications, features

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) sports an 8-inch LCD display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution. The highlight remains support for the S Pen, which boosts its creativity potential. Under the hood is a mid-range Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB internal storage on offer, which can be expanded up to 5126GB using a microSD card.

Photography isn’t a strong suit for tablets, and it is no different on the new Galaxy Tab A. The device comes with an 8-megapixel snapper at the back, and a 5-megapixel snapper up front. Making sure everything ticks is a large enough 4,200mAh battery. Samsung claims that the unit is good enough to offer up to 11 hours of web browsing, and 11 hours of internet surfing on the go (only LTE model).

The tablet comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, LTE support (separate model), USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the tablet runs Android, but Samsung has yet to reveal the exact version.

