Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched: Price, features

Samsung has launched a new Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE device in the US. The latest tablet from Samsung is priced at $279.99, which is around Rs 21,200 in India. The company will be selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant for the mentioned price. Interested buyers can get the 8.4-inch Samsung Galaxy tablet via the company’s official website.

The company will start shipping its newly launched tablet starting March 27. Samsung is offering the device in only one color option, which is Mocha. The Galaxy Tab A (2020) tablet ships with an 8.4-inch display, a total of two cameras, an octa-core processor, and more. The brand has also given an option to expand the internal storage. Read on to find out everything about the new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020): Features, specifications

The tablet ships with Android 9 Pie out of the box, CNET reported. It sports an 8.4-inch TFT display, which operates at full-HD+ (1200 x 1920 pixels). Under the hood, there is an unnamed octa-core processor, which the cited source says that the device has an Exynos 7904 SoC. As mentioned above, this tablet comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. One can expand the internal storage of the tablet by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, you get one camera at the backside and one on the front of the Galaxy Tab A (2020). The company has added an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C port. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) weighs about 309 grams.