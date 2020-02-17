comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) spotted on Google Play Console: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 seems to be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 7904 chipset. It has 3GB of RAM, with no word on the storage.

  • Updated: February 17, 2020 1:06 PM IST
While Samsung is known for its Galaxy range of phones, the company is still keeping the tablets market going. And by the looks of it, the upcoming Galaxy Tab A 8.4 is going to be the first device from the Tab-A series launching in 2020. Now, the Samsung tablet has been spotted on Google Play Console listing, which details some specifications of the upcoming mid-range device.

The Folks over at BoxesTechnology spotted the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 while searching in the Google Play Console Device Catalogue. They came across a new device with the model number Galaxy Tab A (8.4”, 2020). The catalog reveals that the Galaxy Tab-A 8.4 will have a Full HD+ (1200 x 1920 resolution) display with a DPI of 300.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 seems to be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7904 chipset. It has 3GB of RAM, with no word on the storage. The Exynos 7904 is an octa-core processor with two Cortex-A73 at 1.8GHz, and the other six cores at 1.6GHz. It has a Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clocked at 845MHz. The tablet will run on the dated Android 9 Pie OS, which is disappointing given that Android 10 has been available for almost six months now.

The remaining specifications of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) are still in scare. Hopefully, we might soon see another leak appear to provide more information as we get closer to its launch. While there is no word on when Samsung plans to introduce the Tablet or what will be the pricing of Galaxy Tab A. It is quite possible that the company may unveil the device during the summer.

Tablets Market in decline

With the newly increased screen sizes and affordability in smartphones. These are primarily the main reasons behind the decline of the tablet market. According to Strategy Analytics, in 2019, 160.2 million tablets were shipped worldwide. In 2018, deliveries amounted to 173.1 million units. Thus, the Tablets segment demand has fallen by about 7.5 percent.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 1:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 17, 2020 1:06 PM IST

