The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 has been launched in India. The tablet comes with a free 2-month trial of YouTube Premium. Samsung is offering the tablet in two variants. The Wi-Fi-only version will cost you Rs 9,999, while the Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 11,999. It will be available in two color options, including black and grey. The Wi-Fi version will be available for pre-book on Flipkart and Samsung’s online store starting from tomorrow. The Wi-Fi + LTE variant will be available across selected offline and online channels by the end of this month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 is equipped with an 8-inch WXGA TFT display along with 16:10 aspect ratio. It features a sleek metallic design, and ships with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The tablet draws its power from a Snapdragon 429 chipset, which is paired with a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB using via a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the Galaxy Tab A 8 houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. There is also a 2-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. The device also comes preloaded with a Kids Home mode. The company claims that this mode offers a child-friendly interface and one can enable it through the Quick Panel. The device also comes bundled with a range of Lego game content and native apps like My Art Studio and Crocro Adventure.

The device comes with a 5,100mAh battery. There is no word on fast charging support. Furthermore, Samsung has also added dual speakers for a stereo audio experience. In terms of connectivity, the tablet includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.2 and more. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.

Besides, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 tablet earlier this year in Thailand. This device also offers support for S Pen. It is built around an octa-core chipset. The Plus variant of at tablet Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 (2019) also comes with an 8-inch display. But, the panel operates at WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) resolution. It is fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the back, and a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.