comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India; prices start from Rs 9,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 with 5,100mAh battery launched in India; prices start from Rs 9,999
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 with 5,100mAh battery launched in India; prices start from Rs 9,999

News

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 comes with a free 2-month trial of YouTube Premium. The Wi-Fi-only version will cost you Rs 9,999, while the Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 11,999 in India.

  • Published: August 7, 2019 9:49 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 has been launched in India. The tablet comes with a free 2-month trial of YouTube Premium. Samsung is offering the tablet in two variants. The Wi-Fi-only version will cost you Rs 9,999, while the Wi-Fi + LTE model is priced at Rs 11,999. It will be available in two color options, including black and grey. The Wi-Fi version will be available for pre-book on Flipkart and Samsung’s online store starting from tomorrow. The Wi-Fi + LTE variant will be available across selected offline and online channels by the end of this month.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 is equipped with an 8-inch WXGA TFT display along with 16:10 aspect ratio. It features a sleek metallic design, and ships with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The tablet draws its power from a Snapdragon 429 chipset, which is paired with a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The internal storage is also expandable up to 512GB using via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch tonight: Live stream details and expected features, prices

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch tonight: Live stream details and expected features, prices

On the imaging front, the Galaxy Tab A 8 houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the rear side. There is also a 2-megapixel front-facing camera sensor. The device also comes preloaded with a Kids Home mode. The company claims that this mode offers a child-friendly interface and one can enable it through the Quick Panel. The device also comes bundled with a range of Lego game content and native apps like My Art Studio and Crocro Adventure.

The device comes with a 5,100mAh battery. There is no word on fast charging support. Furthermore, Samsung has also added dual speakers for a stereo audio experience. In terms of connectivity, the tablet includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB 2.0, Bluetooth v4.2 and more. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC made on 7nm EUV process and 5G support goes official ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

Also Read

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC made on 7nm EUV process and 5G support goes official ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

Besides, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 tablet earlier this year in Thailand. This device also offers support for S Pen. It is built around an octa-core chipset. The Plus variant of at tablet Galaxy Tab A Plus 8.0 (2019) also comes with an 8-inch display. But, the panel operates at WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) resolution. It is fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the back, and a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 7, 2019 9:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

Editor's Pick

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8
News
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

Shinco Smart LED TV series discounted by up to Rs 5,000

Deals

Shinco Smart LED TV series discounted by up to Rs 5,000

Vivo S1 Review

Review

Vivo S1 Review

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement

News

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement

Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features
Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor

News

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launch live stream, expected specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launch live stream, expected specifications
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official

News

Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC goes official
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric motorcycle भारत में 28 अगस्त को होगी लॉन्च, ये हो सकती कीमत

Karbonn ने भारत में 4 KX-series के फीचर फोन लॉन्च किए, कीमत 700 रुपये से शुरू

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi साल के अंत तक भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन, 108MP पर है कंपनी की निगाहें

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro की कीमत 2 हजार रुपये हुई कम, अब मिलेंगे इतने में

News

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8
News
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features
BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement

News

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement
Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999

News

Noise Shots X1 AIR wireless earbuds launched for at Rs 1,999
Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28

News

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric bike launching on August 28