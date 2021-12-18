comscore Samsung launches a tablet for kids with games, educational content and more
Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids comes with a unique UI designed for kids and includes more than 20 educational games and apps. The Galaxy Tab A Kids will offer parental controls that will let parents set the screen time limit and the content kids can access.

Samsung has launched a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite kids edition, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids, is designed especially for kids. Samsung has teamed up with a Russian children’s brand Smeshariki for this tablet. According to Samsung, “The device is preinstalled with content from partner companies – Lego, Riki Group (Smeshariki brand), Toca and other popular brands. Fascinating applications will help you organize useful and educational leisure time for children.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks suggest 8 GB RAM, a triple rear camera setup and more

Samsung Galaxy A Kids price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A Kids or Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids edition is priced at RUB 14,990 (approx Rs 15,500) in Russia. The company has not yet announced any plans to launch the tab in the Indian market. Also Read - These smartphones are expected to launch in 2022, and we are already excited

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids specifications, features

The tab features an 8.7-inch TFT touchscreen that comes with a resolution of 1,340×800 pixels. It is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core chipset, which is likely to be the MediaTek Helio P22T processor and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. Notably, it is a WiFi-only tab that supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Also Read - Did Samsung really pull the plug on its Galaxy Note series?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids comes with a unique UI designed for kids and includes more than 20 educational games and apps. The Galaxy Tab A Kids will offer parental controls that will let parents set the screen time limit and the content kids can access. It will also come with a digital assistant- a teddy bear- called Marusya that can tell a story, play music or a game when asked. The tab will come with a soft, chunky colourful cover for protection.

In terms of camera, it features an 8-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 2-megapixel camera for selfies. The Galaxy Tab A Kids is equipped with a 5,100 mAh battery and weighs 366 gm. The tab comes with several games including Brio World game, Pettson’s Inventions, several Toca Boca games, three Kikoriki games and more.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST

