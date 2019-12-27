comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S receives Bluetooth certification | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S (SM-T307U) receives Bluetooth certification; likely to launch soon

The Bluetooth certification for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S hints at an imminent launch.

  Updated: December 27, 2019 4:31 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-A

Samsung had debuted its Galaxy Tab A series back in 2015, and ever since it has been expanding the models with newer devices. Samsung is now coming up with the 2020 version of the Galaxy Tab A, which could be called ‘Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S’. New details about the tablet have now emerged online after it received certification from the Bluetooth SIG itself.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S leak detailed

The Bluetooth 5.0 certification for Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S comes from a document released by Bluetooth SIG. It shows the tablet with model number SM-T307U, which has been the same on previous leaks and rumors. Although the Bluetooth certification does not reveal any specification of the Tablet, it is, however, a confirmation that the launch is approaching soon.

According to previous data provided by the Wi-Fi Alliance, Galaxy Tab A4 S will support both 2.4GHz / 5GHz WiFi networks. The report also revealed that Samsung ‘s upcoming tablet will also have mobile network compatibility, with 32GB of internal storage and a brown color variant.

As for the operating system, the new Samsung mid-range tablet could arrive with Android 9.0 Pie with One UI and later get updated to Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0. Samsung Galaxy Tab A4 S could use the Exynos processor and may appear soon on Geekbench. Earlier this month, a new Galaxy Tab with model numbers of SM-P610 and SM-P615 was also spotted online. The rumored Galaxy Tab is expected to be the successor version of Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition) Tablet.

Specifications and features

The source didn’t reveal a lot about the upcoming Galaxy Tab (SM-P610/SM-P615) either and only said that it could be in the premium mid-range device segment. The tablet is likely to feature a 10.1-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by an Exynos or Qualcomm chipset paired with 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

  Published Date: December 27, 2019 4:30 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 27, 2019 4:31 PM IST

