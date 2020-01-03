comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S could launch at CES 2020 | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S clears FCC certification; rumored to launch at CES 2020

News

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A4S has been spotted with model number-T307U. The company is soon expected to launch this device.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 5:34 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-A

Samsung seems to be working on a new Galaxy Tab A device. The Galaxy Tab A4S has been doing the rounds for a while, and now the latest rumors suggest that Samsung might launch the tablet at the forthcoming CES 2020.

The Galaxy Tab A4S has been spotted on the FCC certification website, indicating that an official launch is imminent. The same Galaxy Tab was also recently spotted in the database of the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A4s specifications and features

The FCC certification, as per GSMArena, doesn’t reveal a lot of details of the device. Although, it suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Tab A4S will feature Bluetooth, GPS, WCDMA, LTE, ANT+, and Wi-Fi (dual-band and 802.11 ac support). The Galaxy Tab A4S has an EB-BT307ABY (ATL) battery model name and is a standard Li-ion polymer battery.

The device bearing model number SM-T307U also comes with an 8.39-inch display. It has a 4,860 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy Tab A4S could also feature Android 9.0 Pie OS based on Samsung OneUI custom skin on top. The dimensions of the device comprise a 124.4mm width, 201.9mm height, and 237.1mm overall diagonally.

The source didn’t reveal a lot about the upcoming Galaxy Tab (SM-T307U) either. The Galaxy Tab A4s can have an Exynos or Qualcomm chipset paired with 32GB or 64GB internal storage, the device could be in the mid-range segment. Samsung, recently also announced that it will be showcasing a variety of projects, it has been working on from its C-Lab incubation program at the CES 2020. Apart from this Samsung project, the brand is likely to showcase a window shaped device that can deliver artificial sunlight and more.

The brand will also reveal the mysterious Neon AI project at the event. Lastly, there is the expected announcement of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 5:34 PM IST

