Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch retailer website; Specifications revealed

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. Let's check out rest of the leaked details around the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) here.

  • Published: August 31, 2020 9:56 PM IST
We have heard about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A-Series for a long time, along with some certifications in the past couple of weeks. Some of these certifications come from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Bluetooth SIG. It also got listed on the popular benchmark platform Geekbench back in July. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India: Price and features

The anticipated tablet with the name Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) just appeared on Dutch online website called CentralPoint. This is surprising because Samsung has not officially launched the tablet yet. But CentralPoint has published a product page for the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) with a spec sheet and even a price. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG

Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) is cheaper than Galaxy Tab S7

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) will be priced at €235 (around Rs. 20,600) for the base model with 32GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. There is also a variant with 64GB of internal storage, which can be redeemed for an additional €35 (around Rs. 3,100). This tablet also has a variant with LTE connectivity, which costs an additional €60 (around Rs 5,300). That means the full version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) is priced at €323 (around Rs. 28,200). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7's S-Pen stylus gets FCC certification; hints at imminent launch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) is likely known as the cheaper alternative to the Galaxy Tab S7. There has been no official confirmation as far as the launch schedule is concerned. However, the online retailer revealed that it could start shipping from September 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) specifications

For specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) packs a 10.4-inch LCD panel with a 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. The presence of Qualcomm’s chipset, which is built on an 11nm process with 4x Cortex-A53 cores and 4x Cortex-A73 cores, makes the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) more powerful than the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019). For some context, Tab A 10.1 (2019) uses the Exynos 7904 chipset.

Moving to the photography sector, this Samsung tablet only has a single camera on the back. It also comes with the Android 10 operating system based One UI interface. Meanwhile, to make it usable all day, the tablet is available in three color choices: gray, gold, and silver. It has a quite large 7,040 mAh capacity battery.

  • Published Date: August 31, 2020 9:56 PM IST

Best Sellers