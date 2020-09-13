Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) officially made its debut in Europe a few weeks back. Now the support page for the tablet with LTE and Wi-Fi-only variants has gone live on the Samsung India website. As per a report, the listing shows the tablet could soon be headed to the country in the coming weeks. While the Wi-Fi-only model number of this tablet is given as SM-T500, its LTE edition gets the SM-T505 model number. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets certified; Everything we know about the upcoming smartphone

The listing does not give us details about the device and what specifications will be made available for consumers in India. Apart from this, the pricing and availability of the Android 10 tablet have been kept under wraps. Globally, the tablet is available at 233 Euros (Rs 20,282 approx) for the WiFi-only variant and 282 Euros (Rs 24,500 approx) for the LTE variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) specifications and price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 has an 80% screen to body ratio. The tablet has a quad-speaker setup and is packed with a large battery for long-duration backup. This Samsung Galaxy tablet features a premium metal finish and sports a 10.4-inch screen. This tablet also features support for Dolby Atmos.

The tablet comes powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The storage is further expandable using the microSD card slot. We can see from the features that this tablet will be positioned as an entry-level model in the brand's tablet line-up.

The Galaxy Tab A7 2020 version also comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera. This is accompanied by a 2-megapixel front shooter for quick video calls. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for fast charging. With work and study from home becoming the trend over the past few months, demand for devices like these has picked up. And it’s obvious that Samsung wants a piece of this market.