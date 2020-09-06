comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Fit 2, and wireless charger launched | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Fit2 and Wireless Charging Trio launched at 'Life Unstoppable' event

Alongside the tablet, Samsung has also announced several new products, such as the Galaxy Fit2 and the Wireless Charging Trio.

  Published: September 6, 2020 6:41 PM IST
Samsung is one of the last big company that continues to release Android-branded tablets in the market. The company recently expanded its tablet lineup with the launch of its latest Galaxy Tab S7 lineup on the international stage. Weeks after the international launch, the company formally launched the Tab S7 series in the Indian market. Now, just days after the Tab S7 series launch, the company has launched a new tablet in the market at its “Life Unstoppable” virtual event. This new tablet is the much-anticipated Galaxy Tab A7 that comes along with the Galaxy A42 5G. The Galaxy Tab A7 previously appeared on the Dutch online retailer CentralPoint along with the details and specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 users facing GPS issues

As the name implies, the Galaxy Tab A7 is the latest member to join the mid-range tablet Galaxy Tab A-series. This device comes with a large screen and battery that is suitable as an alternative to the Galaxy Tab S7. Alongside the tablet, Samsung has also announced several new products, such as the Galaxy Fit2 and the Wireless Charging Trio. Let’s check out the details around all the devices that landed at the “Life Unstoppable” virtual event here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications and photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specifications

Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch TFT screen with WUXGA+ (2,000×1,200 pixels) resolution and around 80% screen-to-body ratio. It still inherits the design of its predecessor with thick bezels on all four sides. Samsung has also added a 5-megapixel camera on the front and a 8-megapixel camera on the back. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 listed on Amazon India site with Snapdragon 730G SoC and other key specs

Digging deeper, the tablet also comes with an octa-core processor with 4x Kryo 260 clocked at 2GHz and 4x Kryo 260 cores at 1.8GHz. Samsung didn’t reveal the actual name of the processor, but it appears to be the Snapdragon 662 SoC. In addition, we also get 3GB RAM with up to 64GB internal storage.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A7 also features a 7,040 mAh battery with a USB Type-C port. We also get four speakers, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and LTE as connectivity options. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available in several color choices such as Dark Gray, Silver, and Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Fit2

Moving on to the Samsung Galaxy Fit2, this is the latest Samsung-branded smart band to land in the market. The company has ensured that it offers attractive features at an affordable price tag. It would compete against the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 5, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen with 3D curved glass, a heart rate sensor, and a 159 mAh battery. According to Samsung, the new band can last between 15 and 21 days on a single charge.

Wireless Charging Trio

Samsung also announced the Wireless Charging Trio as the successor to the Wireless Charging Duo, which they released in 2018. As the name implies, Wireless Charging Trio lets you wirelessly charge three devices simultaneously. It comes equipped with a USB-C to USB-C cable and comes in Black and White color options.

The device has a rectangular design with a circular cut on the side. Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t revealed more information on the Wireless Charging Trio including the charging speeds. But the Wireless Charging Trio will likely be compatible with other Qi charging standards. Finally, as previously reported, the company also launched its cheapest 5G-capable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G at the launch event.

