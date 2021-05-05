Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite support pages go live, India launch soon

Samsung is soon expected to launch its Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India soon. Ahead of the official launch, the company has made the official support pages for the upcoming tablet live on its India website. According to the support pages, the tablet will be made available in two variants: SM-T225 and SM-T220, which could be the model numbers for the Wi-Fi-only and 4G LTE variants. Also Read - Samsung's first tri-folding tablet could launch in 2022: Report

Apart from the model numbers, the support pages do not reveal much about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A32 with 64MP primary camera to launch in India on 5 March

To recall, the tablet with the same model numbers has been spotted on the FCC certification website, revealing few key specifications. It will measure 212.53mm in length and 124.7mm in width and will have a diagonal screen length of 246.41mm, meaning it could sport a 9.7-inch display. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 sale kicks off tomorrow at 12PM, here are the best deals and offers

Apart from this, the listing reveals that the device will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, a 5,100mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ TFT display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 7,040mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab A7 sports an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the from for video calls.