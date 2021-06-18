Samsung has launched two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. Both tablets were previously launched in Europe last month and act as watered-down variants of the Galaxy Tab A7 and the Tab S7 devices that launched earlier. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite renders and key specs leak, launch expected soon

While the Tab A7 Lite falls in the affordable price bracket, the Tab S7 FE is a part of the upper mid-range price segment. Here’s a look at the details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price, features, specs

The device comes with an 8.7-inch WXGA display and is powered by an octa-core chip. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

On the camera front, it gets an 8-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel selfie snapper. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Android 11. Additionally, it comes with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. It comes in Grey and Silver colours.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at 11,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 14,999 for the LTE version.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price, features, specs

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE gets a 12.4-inch WQXGA screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip. The device comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Both options come with expandable storage.

Camera-wise, there’s an 8-megapixel rear snapper and a 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet gets its fuel from a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W Super Fast Charging. It runs Android 11. Furthermore, it supports AKG-backed dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and the usual connectivity options. It comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, and Mystic Silver colour variants and supports an S Pen.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is priced at Rs 46,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 50,999 (6GB/128GB).

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Tab S7 FE will be available to buy via Samsung stores (both online and offline) and leading offline/online platforms, starting June 23.

As for the offers, buyers can get a cashback of Rs 4,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards and Rs 10,000 off on the keyboard case if they want to purchase the Galaxy S7 FE, and no-cost EMI if they want the Galaxy A7 Lite.