Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 passes FCC and Bluetooth SIG

Samsung is close to launching another tablet in the market. The company’s Galaxy Tab A7 has cleared FCC and Bluetooth SIG this week. This suggests the product could be announced in the market very soon. As given in this report, the new model numbers of the Galaxy Tab A7 have got the respective certifications. This is usually the final step before a product is launched. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

The report also includes design render of the purported tablet which is likely to get a single rear camera. We still don’t know the other features of the device. But going by Samsung’s usual formula for tablets, expect the Galaxy Tab A7 to sport an 8-inch or bigger display. In addition to this, we’re hoping the Galaxy Tab A7 packs an octa-core processor with 4 or even 6GB RAM with 64 or 128GB storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to cost cheaper than Note 10 series

Tablets have largely found it hard to succeed in the Android ecosystem. But Samsung is one of the brands that continues to push devices for consumers and other segment of buyers. They have tablets across different price range as well. You have the Galaxy Tab A in the mid-range segment, while there’s the Galaxy Tab S for the premium market. And the brand is readying to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 in the coming weeks as well. Also Read - Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Tab S7 tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 launch on the cards

The South Korean brand accidentally posted details of the tablet on its website. And before it was taken down, people managed to find the product details for the upcoming device. Guys at GSMarena cross-checked the tablet’s model number with one of the device spotted on Geekbench tests recently. And voila, the details matched.

The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with upcoming 5G Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The tablet is likely come with Super AMOLED display with size between 11 to 12-inch and slim bezels. As always, the device will be compatible with S Pen stylus, and come with rear and front cameras. It is possible that Samsung could launch the Tab S7 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in the coming weeks.