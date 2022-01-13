Samsung India launched the Galaxy Tab A8 in India at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The highlights of the tablet include a 10.5-inch Full HD+ display, an Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, and a quad-speaker setup. Galaxy Tab A8 debuted in the US back in December 2021. The newly launched Samsung tablet will be available for purchase on Amazon during the Great Republic Day sale and on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale. Both will kick off on January 17. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch display, up to 128 GB storage and more

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 pricing, availability, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in two storage variants. The Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi variant is priced at Rs 17,999 for 3GB+32GB and Rs 19,999 for 4GB+64GB. The LTE variant of Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs 21,999 for 3GB+32GB and Rs 23,999 for 4GB+64GB. In terms of colours, it is available in Grey, Pink Gold, and Silver colour variants.

As for sale offers, customers can avail Rs 2,000 cashback on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards and can get Book Cover worth Rs 4,499 for just Rs 999.

Galaxy Tab A8 will go on sale on January 17 in India at 12 pm across Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch LCD that offers 1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. As per the company, the new tablet also comes with four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers just like its predecessor Galaxy Tab A7.

The tab is powered by an Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset clocked at 2GHz. As claimed by the company, “The Galaxy Tab A8’s CPU and GPU have each been increased by 10% to deliver faster, smoother performance without frustrating lagging.” The name of the chipset has not been revealed by Samsung. Galaxy Tab A8 runs on Android 11.

In terms of storage, the tab offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. It also features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in a WiFi and an LTE variant that come with support for Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5. The tablet also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C 2.0 port. It is equipped with a 7,040 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. However, the tablet comes with a 7.5W charger.