Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 gets a new software update with December 2019 security patch

With the new update, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 gets a fix for a critical security vulnerability.

  Published: January 31, 2020 4:29 PM IST
Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy Tab Active 2 (SM-T390). The latest software update brings the month-old December 2019 Android security patch for the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly included features.

The latest update carries the software build version T390XXU6CTA2, and its firmware size is about 1.81GB, GetDroidTips reports. The update is still based on the old Android 9.0 Pie OS and brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with December 2019 security patch.

Samsung has started pushing the software update for the Galaxy Tab Active 2 users based in Europe and Singapore region. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update.

Samsung is rolling out the OTA update in phases, so it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

The latest December 2019 security patch for Galaxy Tab Active 2 primarily fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. This flaw could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 made its debut back in October 2017. The device features an 8.0-inch LCD screen with WXGA (800×1280 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Samsung has also added a 5-megapixel front snapper for selfies and an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor at the back. Connectivity options for the tablet include 4G LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, and micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

  Published Date: January 31, 2020 4:29 PM IST

