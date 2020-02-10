Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 gets February 2020 security patch update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Tab Active 2 device from 2017. The update brings in the latest February 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not detail any newly added features.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 update bumps up the software build version to T395UBS7CTA2. Its firmware is about 2.3 GB in size. However, the OTA update size and build version may vary depending on the region. The update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A51 First Look

The update is rolling out for users based in South America with countries including Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and more. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. The Tab Active 2 is not in line to receive the Android 10 OS upgrade, as the device has previously got two major OS updates.

According to Google’s Android bulletin changelog, the February 2020 security patch primarily fixes several high and common security issues. This flaw could have enabled a local attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung’s patch notes also include over 30 improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages. Hence, it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 specifications, feature

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 made its debut back in October 2017. This Samsung tablet features an 8.0-inch LCD screen with WQXGA (800 x 1280 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Tab Active 2 features an Exynos 7870 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. It also has an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front selfie snapper.

Story Timeline