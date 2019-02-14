Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 rugged tablet launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Samsung has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of a new rugged tablet called Galaxy Tab Active 2 today. With a military-grade MIL-STD-840G certification, rugged design and innovative features, Samsung is promising improved functionality and durability from the tablet in tough work environments. The tablet comes with a replaceable battery, and pogo pin connector to connect accessories. It also supports S Pen stylus allowing you to jot down quick notes, and doodle on the go.

With the Galaxy Tab Active 2, Samsung is also offering improved security with biometric authentication using face recognition. Similar to most Samsung devices, the tablet also supports Knox security platform to keep sensitive information away from hackers. The security platform will also offer protection against malware. There is also IP68 certification for water and dust resistance so that users are not worried about the safety of the device under tough conditions.

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 addresses many rugged demands and provides a sturdy device that is easy to manage from an IT perspective, and deliver features and accessories specifically designed to improve mobile workflows beyond the scope of typical office use,” Sukesh Jain, Senior Vice President, IT & Mobile Enterprise Business, Samsung India said in a press release.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2: Price in India, specifications, and features

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 will set you back by Rs 50,990 and will go on sale starting mid-March. Talking about specifications, the tablet comes with an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280x800pixels. Under-the-hood it is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC with 3GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

It comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor and a LED flash on the back, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. In terms of connectivity options, it includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and USB Type-C port. To keep things ticking, the tablet is backed by a 4,450mAh battery, and as mentioned above, the battery can be replaced with another one when discharged.

Now, while the specifications and features look fine, it is disappointing that the tablet runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, while the latest OS is Android 9 Pie. Even if the smartphone had Android 8.1 Oreo, it would have been acceptable, but Nougat is two generations behind.