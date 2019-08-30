comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1 appear in FCC and Wi-Fi certification
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1 appear in FCC and Wi-Fi certification

The last rugged tablet Samsung launched was the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2, back in February.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 3:17 PM IST
Image Credit: GizChina

It seems there is a whole new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active that we are about to get, called the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro 10.1. And this new updated Samsung Galaxy Tab Active apparently just acquired the FCC and Wi-Fi certification in a row. The last rugged tablet Samsung launched was the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2, back in February. And no according to the FCC Listing the new tabs bear a model numbers of SM-T545 and SM-T547. And according to the Wi-Fi Alliance documents, the new tablets will feature Android 9 Pie out the box, and we can expect OneUI on top of it.

What makes this even more convincing is that the device with the model number SM-T545 already appeared in a previous GeekBench report. And if that listing is to be believed it will come with a Snapdragon 710 chipset along with 4GB RAM. It apparently has scored 1618 points on the single-core tests and 5641 in the multi-core test. Samsung’s Active tablets should follow the trend and come with rugged build and top IP rating and S Pen support. We can expect to to launch during IFA 2019 next month. As for the previous Active tablet, here are some details.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2: Price in India, specifications, and features

The Galaxy Tab Active 2 will set you back by Rs 50,990 and will go on sale starting mid-March. Talking about specifications, the tablet comes with an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280x800pixels. Under-the-hood it is powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC with 3GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out with latest security patch and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 update rolling out with latest security patch and more

It comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor and a LED flash on the back, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. In terms of connectivity options, it includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and USB Type-C port. To keep things ticking, the tablet is backed by a 4,450mAh battery, and as mentioned above, the battery can be replaced with another one when discharged.

Now, while the specifications and features look fine, it is disappointing that the tablet runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, while the latest OS is Android 9 Pie. Even if the smartphone had Android 8.1 Oreo, it would have been acceptable, but Nougat is two generations behind.

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 3:17 PM IST

