Samsung has unveiled its latest tablet at the ongoing IFA 2019. This new Galaxy Tab Active Pro adds to Samsung‘s portfolio of rugged tablets. As the name suggests, it is a major upgrade over the Galaxy Tab Active 2. Read on to find out everything about the new Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro prices, availability

The new tablet has been launched in Germany, and it will go on sale starting October 1. Prices start at €600 (approximately Rs 47,400) for the standard variant. The LTE variant, on the other hand, costs €670 (approximately Rs 53,000).

This is a special purpose tablet targeted at specific businesses, and is meant to be used in extreme conditions. The display can recognize a wet touch or a touch when wearing gloves. There are also hardware keys at the bottom for UI navigation. Lastly, it features IP68-level dust and water resistance. It’s also been tested for falls from a height of 1.2 meters.

Features, specifications

As for specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro comes with a 10-inch display with 1920×1200 pixels resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The tab also supports DeX mode, which lets you mirror it on an external screen.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. Also on offer is 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable internal memory. The tab is backed by a 7,600mAh battery.

While photography is not a high priority, the tab does come with a 13-megapixel rear camera. Up front is an 8-megapixel snapper. On the software front, it runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. Samsung also promises four years of software updates for its latest tablet.