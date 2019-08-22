comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Tab A (2017) Android Pie update rolling out now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Tab A (2017) Android Pie update with One UI rolling out now

The Galaxy Tab S3 and Tab A (2017) tablets from Samsung have started receiving Android Pie update with One UI skin.

  Published: August 22, 2019 5:41 PM IST
samsung galaxy tab s3 review doodling

After releasing Android Pie update for the Galaxy J3 (2017) earlier this month, two of Samsung tablets have also started getting the update. The Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Tab A (2017) are now being treated with Android 9 Pie update. The update also brings One UI skin, replacing the Samsung Experience UI skin.

Galaxy Tab S3, Tab A (2017) update detailed

According to a report on SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S3 LTE model is getting the update. While it has not started seeding in India, the update rollout has started in Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam. The update also brings the Galaxy Tab S3 to August 2019 Android Security patch level.

As detailed by Samsung earlier, the patch fixes seven critical Android vulnerabilities and 17 Samsung-specific threats. The Galaxy Tab A, on the other hand, has started getting the update in Malaysia. However, the Android security patch level remains on June. 

How to download and install the update

If the update is available in your region, you will get a notification about the same. You can also manually check for updates by heading over to Settings > Software Update > Download updates manually. If you own a Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 or Tab A (2017) and have got an update in India, do let us know.

Samsung also recently launched the Galaxy Tab S6 with dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 835 SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a 10.1-inch display. The tablet also comes with S Pen support and keyboard.

Features Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
Price 47990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad-Core Processor
OS Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz UI
Display Super AMOLED screen-9.7 inch-QXGA (1536 x 2048) Pixel
Internal Memory 32 GB, 4 GB RAM
Rear Camera 13 MP with F1.9 AF
Front Camera 5 MP with F2.2 AF
Battery 6000 mAh battery

