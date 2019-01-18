Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with Android 9 Pie spotted on Geekbench

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy’ series may be primarily associated with smartphones, but the line-up also includes other products such as tablets and smartwatches. Back in August last year, the South Korean technology major globally unveiled the Galaxy Tab S4, launching it in India just two months later. As the hefty price tag of Rs 57,900 would have you believe, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a flagship Android tablet. But even then, it was launched with the dated Android Oreo. Fortunately, that may change soon.

According to a report by Droid Shout, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 recently made an appearance on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. Interestingly, the listing mentions the tablet running Android 9 Pie, the latest and greatest version of Google’s popular mobile OS. This clearly means that Samsung is getting Android Pie ready for the tablet, and could roll it out very soon. The Geekbench listing also highlights the tablet’s benchmark scores of 1922 and 6234, for single-core and multi-core performance, respectively.

Talking about specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is powered by the now-old (but still flagship-grade) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There’s also support for microSD cards of up to 400GB in size. The tablet has a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s support for keyboards, and even the productivity-enhancing S-Pen stylus.

While tablets aren’t exactly suited for taking photos, the Galaxy Tab S4 has you covered in case you want to do that. The tablet features a single-lens primary camera system, with a 13-megapixel sensor, flash, and 4K video recording capability. Up front, there’s a single-lens camera setup with an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio, and USB Type-C, and there’s even DeX support for connecting external monitors via HDMI. A 7,300mAh battery rounds off the spec sheet.