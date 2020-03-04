comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets March 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 update rolls out with March 2020 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 new update brings in the latest March 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 2

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Samsung is rolling out a new update for its Galaxy Tab S4 devices. The update brings in the latest March 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements. Earlier this month, the company pushed out the same March 2020 Android security patch update for the Galaxy S10-series, and the Galaxy M30s smartphones as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 users are getting the update in countries including the UK, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Southeast Europe, and Nordic region. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update, SamMobile reports.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 update carries the software build version number T830XXU4BTB2. The update weighs about 3.9 GB and runs on the dated Android 9 Pie operating system. Samsung changelog only mentions some security improvements with the latest update. However, the report noted some under the hood new features with the latest patch. It is doubtful however, if the device will receive the Android 10 update from Samsung.

The March 2020 security update fixes several high and moderate security issues. One of these flaws could have enabled a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung’s patch notes also include 25 more vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 made its debut in August 2018. The device features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with WXGA (1600 x 2560 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Samsung has also added an 8-megapixel front snapper for selfies and a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor at the back. Connectivity options for the tablet include LTE, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Features Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core 2.3GHz Processor
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 10.5-inch-2560x1600pixels
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM
Rear Camera 13MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 7,300mAh

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 7:53 PM IST

