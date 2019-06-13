comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 launch in August | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 with Snapdragon 855, S Pen stylus to launch in August: Report
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 with Snapdragon 855, S Pen stylus to launch in August: Report

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 willl be a flagship tablet powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. It will include S Pen support to compete with Apple iPad Pro in the premium segment.

  • Published: June 13, 2019 9:45 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-tab-s4-bgr-india

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5, the flagship Android tablet, is likely to launch in August. The tablet is now expected to debut alongside Galaxy Note 10 in a span of just two months. The tablet will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, and support S Pen stylus. The Korean giant launched the Galaxy Tab S5e as an affordable version in April. The tablet uses mid-range Snapdragon 670 platform, but drops the S Pen stylus. Now, a report claims that Samsung will not ditch the stylus when it launched Galaxy Tab S5 in August.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 is the only competitive alternative to Apple iPad Pro in the tablet market. With Apple Pencil becoming prominent on iPad, Samsung plans to keep S Pen for its Galaxy Tab lineup. According to GalaxyClub, Samsung will launch its flagship tablet with an S Pen. The report also claims that Galaxy Tab S5 will launch at the same time as the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung has launched its Galaxy Tab flagship in August for the past five years. It is likely to stick with tradition and announce Galaxy Tab S5 alongside the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on Geekbench; likely to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on Geekbench; likely to launch soon

The report also mentions some of the key specifications to expect from the device. Samsung will use Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 mobile platform this year. The chipset is the same as the one seen on Galaxy S10 series. Last two generations of Galaxy Tab used previous generation chipsets. With Snapdragon 855, Samsung seems to have understood that it needs latest to compete with iPad. The Galaxy Tab S5 will have at least 6GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. Samsung might drop the 64GB base variant altogether with the Galaxy Tab S5 lineup.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

The design of the Galaxy Tab S5 remains unknown at this point. However, one can expect Samsung to trim down bezels on its flagship tablet. With the Galaxy Tab S5, Samsung will challenge iPad Pro and tablets made by Huawei, Lenovo and Xiaomi. Samsung will have an uphill battle against iPad especially this year. Apple has turned iPad even more powerful with iPadOS announced at WWDC 2019. Samsung will need more than competitive hardware to challenge its California-based rival.

