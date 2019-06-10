Samsung launched the Android convertible tablet, Galaxy Tab S4, in India last year along with the Galaxy Note 9. Now, it looks like the South Korean tech giant is looking to launch its successor soon. A Samsung tablet with model number SM-T865 was recently spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications. It is likely to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5.

Running Android 9 Pie, the benchmark listing hints at a Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The alleged Galaxy Tab S5 logged a score of 3,506 in single-core test, and 9,788 in multi-core test. Sadly, the listing doesn’t reveal any other features. Also, there is no word on the design or the launch date. The Galaxy Tab S4 was launched in August last year, and the same is expected with the upcoming model too. The Galaxy Tab S4 was billed as an Apple iPad Pro competitor. Samsung also added a number of features like support for S Pen, facial recognition and DEX to make the device attractive for business users.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: Price in India, specifications, features

The Galaxy Tab S4 was launched at Rs 57,900. It flaunts a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560×160 pixels, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display has a pixel density of 287ppi, and supports touch input with S Pen, which has pressure levels of 4096 and tip diameter of 0.7mm.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, it comes with 4GB of RAM and option for either 64GB or 256GB expandable storage. There is a 13-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture, and an 8-megapixel front shooter with f/1.9 aperture. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 while the LTE version adds wireless mobile connection as well.

The Galaxy Tab S4 runs Android Oreo, and has been updated with Android 9 Pie OS, and OneUI skin on top. It is armed with a 7,300mAh battery, supports fast charging, and Samsung claims up to 16 hours of battery life on continuous video playback. For immersive audio experience, there are four speakers – two at the top and two at the bottom. They are tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos for surround sound effect.