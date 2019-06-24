The tablet market in India isn’t quite posting great numbers. But that isn’t stopping Samsung from launching two new tablets. The South Korean giant has launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. Read on to find out everything about Samsung’s two new tablets launched today.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e launch price in India, offers

There are two variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e to choose from. The Wi-Fi only variant costs Rs 35,999. The Wi-Fi+LTE variant, on the other hand, costs Rs 39,999. It goes on sale today via offline and online channels.

The Wi-Fi variant is available on Amazon India, Samsung’s e-Shop and Samsung Opera House, and leading retail stores. The Wi-Fi+LTE variant is available on Flipkart, and the same offline channels. Buyers can choose from silver, black, and gold colors.

Samsung has also announced a launch-day offer for those purchasing the Galaxy Tab S5e before July 31. These buyers will receive the Book Cover Keyboard for only Rs 3,500, as opposed to Rs 7,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features, specifications

As far as features are concerned, the Galaxy Tab S5e comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED with WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) resolution. It also features a screen-to-body ratio of 82 percent. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 paired with 4GB RAM.

There is also 64GB storage on offer, which can be expanded using a microSD card. For photography, the tablet is equipped with a 13-megapixel f/2.0 rear camera. Up front is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 sensor for video calling and selfies.

Among the talking points is the presence of four speakers onboard. These speakers have been tuned by AKG, and feature support for Dolby ATMOS technology. Making sure everything ticks is a 7,040mAh battery with support for fast charging. On the software front, the tablet runs Android Pie.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 launch price in India, offers

The more affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 also launched in two variants. The Wi-Fi only variant costs Rs 14,999, while the Wi-Fi+LTE variant costs Rs 19,999.

The Wi-Fi only variant goes on sale from June 26, and it will be available via Amazon India and Samsung e-shop. The Wi-Fi+LTE variant, on the other hand, will go on sale starting July 1. It will be available via Amazon India, Samsung e-Shop and Samsung Opera House.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 features, specifications

As far as features are concerned, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes with a 10.1-inch TFT display with 400nits brightness, and WUXGA (1920×1200 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM.

There is only 32GB onboard storage on offer, but it can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. For photography, there’s an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel snapper for video calling and selfies. The tablet features a 6,150mAh battery. In the audio department, it has dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos 3D Surround Sound. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie.