comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e India Launch | Specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1 and Galaxy Tab A8 to launch in India next week: All you need to know
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab A10.1 and Galaxy Tab A8 to launch in India next week: All you need to know

News

Samsung is planning to launch Galaxy Tab S5e and two other Galaxy A tablets in the Indian market.

  • Published: June 22, 2019 10:05 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 10.1 2019

Image credit: AllAboutSamsung.de

Samsung which gained 51 percent market share (by value) and 50 percent market share (by volume) in the first quarter of 2019 in the Indian tablet market is set to launch three new tablets early next week, a top company executive said on Friday.

In 2018, Samsung had 50 percent market share (by value) and 49 percent market share (by volume), according to German research firm Gfk.

“We received double-digit growth last year in India and this year, we are aiming for 20 percent growth in the otherwise stagnant tablet space in the country this year,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

“Tablets are now being used more for browsing, shopping and entertainment experiences. The three new tablets that we are launching with bigger screens and top-of-the-line features will take those experiences to a brand new level,” Babbar added.

The company is set to launch Galaxy Tab S5e in the Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 price range, Galaxy Tab A10.1 in the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 range and Galaxy Tab A8 around Rs 10,000 early next week.

The shipment of 4G tablets grew 62 percent in India in the first quarter of 2019, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Lenovo with 26 per cent led the market, followed by Samsung at 17 per cent and iBall also at 17 per cent. Apple was fourth with 9 per cent market share.

The overall tablet market saw a 11 per cent decline in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter last year.

“Tablets fits somewhere inbetween the ultrabooks and smartphones. While increased size of screen and affordability of smartphone are primarily the main reasons behind the decline of tablet market, Ultrabooks with better processors and RAM, are also posing stiff competition to tablets,’ said Kanika Jain, manager, New Initiatives, CMR.

  • Published Date: June 22, 2019 10:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi aiming to launch more products for online buyers in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Watch: Sony PlayStation 5 will be able to level load in under a second

Editor's Pick

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
News
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

News

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

News

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design
OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands
Samsung Galaxy A60 gets Peach Sea Salt color

News

Samsung Galaxy A60 gets Peach Sea Salt color
Best smartphones with triple cameras to buy in June 2019

News

Best smartphones with triple cameras to buy in June 2019

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने Hotstar के साथ मिलकर पेश किया सुपरस्टार 300 ब्रॉडबेंड प्लान

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 8GB RAM के साथ हुए लॉन्च

सामने आई Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत

6GB RAM +64GB स्टोरेज वाले Infinix Hot7Pro को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, कल से हो जाएगा 1 हजार रुपये महंगा

Huawei ने MediaPad M6 टैबलेट किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
News
BSNL gets Hotstar Premium on board
Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market

News

Samsung launching 3 new tablets in stagnant Indian market
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled
Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

News

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull