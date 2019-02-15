Samsung Galaxy Tab S5E renders leak, might launch at Galaxy Unpacked on February 20

Samsung is set to launch its flagship Galaxy S10 series alongside a foldable Galaxy smartphone at an event in San Francisco on February 20. While Samsung was initially expected to launch only smartphones at this event, now details have emerged suggesting the Korean company could have more devices lined up for the event. Apart from phones, Samsung is expected to launch new wearable devices as well at the event. The company leaked the upcoming wearables, likely to be called the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit or Fit e, through its own app.

The company will also introduce Galaxy Buds. These new earbuds are believed to be the successor to Gear IconX and are further signs of Samsung ditching ‘Gear’ branding for its mainstream products. Now, renders of another Samsung device, called the Galaxy Tab S5E, have leaked. The leaked render shared by Slashleaks claims to come from EVLEAKS but Evan Blass has not shared anything on his personal Twitter account just yet.

There is no word on its specifications just yet but the device itself seems to have a metal unibody design. One can see that it might feature a 7-inch or 10-inch display and offers audio setup tuned by AKG. The tablet might arrive as the successor to Galaxy Tab A, which is the entry-level tablet from the company for media and entertainment on the go.

The back of the device with its square-shaped camera module and U-shaped antenna seems to heavily inspired by Apple’s newest iPad Pro. The leaked render shows that the Galaxy S5E will come in silver and black color finish, but there isn’t much information beyond that. The wallpaper shows April 5 date, which could be the official launch date of the tablet.