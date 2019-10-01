Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Tab A 2019 with 10.1-inch screen announced; specifications and price

Samsung has just announced two new Android-based tablets in the market aiming at the mid-range segment. According to the announcement, the company has just announced the new Galaxy Tab S5e and the refreshed 2019 version of its existing Galaxy Tab A with a 10.1-inch screen. According to the official announcement, Galaxy Tab S5e is likely to be the thinnest Galaxy tablet at 5.5mm thickness. The tablet also comes with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box along with Bixby 2.0. Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is the second tablet that the company launched but it is limited to the German market at the time of writing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications

According to the details revealed by the announcement, Galaxy Tab S5e comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC along with two sets of RAM and storage options. The base model will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the top of the line version will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot. Samsung has added a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back where the back one supports 4K video recording at 30 fps.

Tab S5e comes with a 7,040mAh battery and the company claims that it will offer “up to 14.5 hours of usage on a single charge”. Similar to the Tab S4 and Tab S3, the Tab S5e also comes with four speakers that are tuned by AKG along with support for Dolby Atmos. The company has also added a fingerprint scanner that is embedded inside the power button. Talking about the design, the device comes in a new “refreshed design” with metal body and 400gm weight. The device will go on sale in three colors including Silver, Gold, and Black.

In terms of connectivity options, the device comes with the usual Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port with support for USB 3.1 protocol, Bluetooth v5.0 and a connector pin at the bottom to attach accessories including a keyboard, charging dock, or book cover. Interested users can also get the keyboard that is sold separately to increase their productivity on the Tab S5e. The tablet also comes with built-in Samsung DeX and “call and message continuity” to reply to calls and messages directly from the tablet if your phone is out of reach.

The company is also offering YouTube Premium subscription free for four months. Samsung is also offering Spotify Premium subscription to buyers for up to 3 months but they need to be newly signed to the service. Talking about the availability, the tablet is set to go on sale “in select markets including the United States, Germany, and others” starting from the second quarter of 2019.

Samsung has priced the cellular variant of the tablet for 479 Euro which amounts to about Rs 38,599 and the Wi-Fi variant for 419 Euro which is about Rs 33,764. Given that the name is Tab S5e, similar to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10e, it is likely that the company will launch the Galaxy Tab S5 and S5 Plus later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 comes with a 10.1-inch TFT LCD screen with 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. The device comes in a metal body with 460gm weight. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 7904 SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The company has also added a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. The front comes with a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and the back comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

Tab A 10.1 is powered by a 6,150mAh battery out of the box with Android 9 Pie-based One UI on the software end. In terms of connectivity, it comes with the usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The company has priced the Wi-Fi variant at 210 Euro which is Rs 16,922 and 270 Euro which is Rs 21,757. As previously mentioned, this tablet will only be available in Germany.