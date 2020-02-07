Samsung is rolling out a new update for its Galaxy Tab S5e device. The update brings in the January 2020 security patch in addition to a few fixes and stability improvements. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (SM-T725) users are getting the update in the Brazil region. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. The initial roll out in Brazil is to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update carries the software version number T725XXU1ATA3, and its firmware size is about 3.34 GB. The update does not bring any new features, GetDroidTips reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch, and performance improvements. The Tab S5e update is rolling out as an OTA (over the air) in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

The January 2020 security patch with the update fixes a major severe vulnerability in the Tab S5e. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features, specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e flaunts a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with an Adreno 615 GPU. The device additionally has a single rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy Tab S5e sports an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and video calling.