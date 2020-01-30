comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

News

As per Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet comes with a price label of 999,900 won, which is around Rs 60,280 in India.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 9:22 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet

Samsung has announced the world’s first 5G tablet in South Korea, and the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet will go on sale starting today, January 30. As per Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet comes with a price label of 999,900 won, which is around Rs 60,280 in India. The South Korean giant has yet to unveil a launch schedule for the product outside the home turf, Yonhap news agency reported.

Related Stories


As for the features, the latest 5G tablet from Samsung comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,600 x 2,560 pixels resolution. It weighs about 420 grams, and features AKG-tuned quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device also offers support for the smart S pen. Samsung will be selling the 5G tablet with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage model.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be available in Mountain Gray. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The 5G tablet also offers a 7,040mAh battery. Samsung has been working to expand its 5G portfolio to lead the global market. The company currently sells Galaxy 5G devices that include the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G, and A90 5G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, full specifications, sale date and more

Besides, in the year 2019, Samsung was the No. 2 player in the global 5G smartphone market with a 35.8 percent share, with shipments of 6.7 million 5G phones worldwide. This information comes from market researcher Strategy Analytics. Besides, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A50 device, which was launched back in the year 2019. Samsung will be shipping the new Galaxy A51 with Android 10 out of the box.

The device will go on sale starting January 31 and it will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The new Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a price label of Rs 23,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. It will be available for purchase in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colors. Customers can get up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon pay.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
News
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

Wearables

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

Ather 450X First Look

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in India: Price, sale date, features
Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) get new update

News

Samsung Galaxy J4, Galaxy A9 (2018) get new update
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 stable update rolling out now

हिंदी समाचार

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy A51 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Tata की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक SUV 'Nexon EV' भारत में 13.99 लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme (रियलमी) ने कॉपी कैट ब्रांड पर Xiaomi (शाओमी) के आरोपों पर दिया करारा जवाब

Portronics Power Bun USB चार्जिंग हब 999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
News
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Ather 450X First Look

News

Ather 450X First Look