Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

Samsung has announced the world’s first 5G tablet in South Korea, and the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet will go on sale starting today, January 30. As per Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet comes with a price label of 999,900 won, which is around Rs 60,280 in India. The South Korean giant has yet to unveil a launch schedule for the product outside the home turf, Yonhap news agency reported.

As for the features, the latest 5G tablet from Samsung comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,600 x 2,560 pixels resolution. It weighs about 420 grams, and features AKG-tuned quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The device also offers support for the smart S pen. Samsung will be selling the 5G tablet with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage model.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be available in Mountain Gray. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The 5G tablet also offers a 7,040mAh battery. Samsung has been working to expand its 5G portfolio to lead the global market. The company currently sells Galaxy 5G devices that include the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G, and A90 5G smartphones.

Besides, in the year 2019, Samsung was the No. 2 player in the global 5G smartphone market with a 35.8 percent share, with shipments of 6.7 million 5G phones worldwide. This information comes from market researcher Strategy Analytics. Besides, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A50 device, which was launched back in the year 2019. Samsung will be shipping the new Galaxy A51 with Android 10 out of the box.

The device will go on sale starting January 31 and it will be available across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. The new Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a price label of Rs 23,999, which is the price for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. It will be available for purchase in Blue, White, Black Prism Crush colors. Customers can get up to 5 percent cashback on Amazon pay.

– With inputs from IANS