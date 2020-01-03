comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020; specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020; specifications

News

Samsung has confirmed that it is planning to launch the upcoming tablet in the first quarter of the year. This confirmation comes just a week after the company revealed that it is working on such a product.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 4:19 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review 5G (1)

Samsung seems to be working on a new 5G-capable tablet for the first half of the year. According to a new report, the company is planning to launch a 5G variant of its Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Samsung has confirmed that it is planning to launch the upcoming tablet in the first quarter of the year. This confirmation comes just a week after the company revealed that it is working on such a product. In addition to the launch confirmation, the company also shared the sale numbers for its 5G smartphones in 2019. As per the report, the South Korean electronics giant has shipped about 6.7 million 5G capable Samsung Galaxy devices.

Related Stories


Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G details

According to a report from SamMobile, the company is actively working on the 5G tablet. The much-anticipated tablet will come with an SM-T866N model number. As per the report, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will launch in South Korea in Q1 2020. The company did not share any availability details for the tablet in other markets around the globe. Given that 5G networks are gradually rolling out in select markets, the availability is likely to be limited. Samsung also confirmed that Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be the first 5G capable tablet in the market.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

The current Galaxy Tab S6 features Snapdragon 855 SoC along with two RAM and storage combinations. The first combination comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the second features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,600 x 2,560 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review: A great tab with some innovation gone wrong

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review: A great tab with some innovation gone wrong

Tab S6 also features a 7,040mAh battery to power the 10.5-inch display. Talking about the 5G variant, Samsung is likely to feature the Snapdragon 855 SoC along with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. However, given the South Korean market, it is also possible that the company may use its in-house Exynos processor with 5G connectivity.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 4:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

News

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve, 100 billion globally

News

WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve, 100 billion globally

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve, 100 billion globally

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear

News

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Fold 2 camera and battery features appear
Samsung Galaxy A series gets Jan security update

News

Samsung Galaxy A series gets Jan security update
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts receiving January 2020 security patch in Germany

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi, Oppo और Vivo ने क्रॉस फाइल ट्रांसफर सर्विस की घोषणा की

Xiaomi Yuemi Mechanical Keyboard को कंपनी ने किया लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर्स

Airtel ने 279 और 379 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान को अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग और 84 दिनों तक की वैलिडिटी के साथ किया लॉन्च

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर हुआ लिस्ट, Snapdragon 665 SoC के साथ 4GB RAM के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Nokia 2020 के अंत तक लॉन्च करेगी Nokia 9.2 PureView स्मार्टफोन

News

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out
News
Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India; Official invites out
Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A51 gets December security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020
A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why

News

A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital because of Apple AirPods: Here's why
WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve, 100 billion globally

News

WhatsApp users in India sent 20 billion messages on New Year's Eve, 100 billion globally