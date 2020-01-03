Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G to launch in Q1 2020

Samsung seems to be working on a new 5G-capable tablet for the first half of the year. According to a new report, the company is planning to launch a 5G variant of its Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Samsung has confirmed that it is planning to launch the upcoming tablet in the first quarter of the year. This confirmation comes just a week after the company revealed that it is working on such a product. In addition to the launch confirmation, the company also shared the sale numbers for its 5G smartphones in 2019. As per the report, the South Korean electronics giant has shipped about 6.7 million 5G capable Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G details

According to a report from SamMobile, the company is actively working on the 5G tablet. The much-anticipated tablet will come with an SM-T866N model number. As per the report, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will launch in South Korea in Q1 2020. The company did not share any availability details for the tablet in other markets around the globe. Given that 5G networks are gradually rolling out in select markets, the availability is likely to be limited. Samsung also confirmed that Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be the first 5G capable tablet in the market.

The current Galaxy Tab S6 features Snapdragon 855 SoC along with two RAM and storage combinations. The first combination comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the second features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,600 x 2,560 pixels resolution.

Tab S6 also features a 7,040mAh battery to power the 10.5-inch display. Talking about the 5G variant, Samsung is likely to feature the Snapdragon 855 SoC along with Snapdragon X50 5G modem. However, given the South Korean market, it is also possible that the company may use its in-house Exynos processor with 5G connectivity.