Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (Tab S6 LTE) update brings March 2020 security patch. It weighs around 2GB (2121.96MB) in size.

samsung galaxy tab s6 launch

(Representational image)

Samsung has started rolling out the latest One UI 2.1 based on Android 10 for its Galaxy Tab S6 in India. The latest stable update initially started rolling out in April from Germany and The Netherlands. It followed various other markets, but now Samsung has started shipping it to Indian consumers, first spotted by a Reddit user (via Piunikaweb).

As noted by the company, the One UI 2 brings you Android 10, with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on user feedback. Some apps, including Calculator, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Notes, need to be updated individually after you update your OS.

As per changelog, the latest update to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (Tab S6 LTE) brings March 2020 security patch. It carries firmware version software version T865XXU2BTC7 and weighs around 2GB (2121.96MB) in size.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S6 is a 5.7mm thin tablet that sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It features a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with pixel density of 287 ppi. The tablet weighs 420 grams and will be available in cloud blue and mountain grey colors. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

For imaging, the Galaxy Tab S6 features dual rear camera setup. The main camera is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 80-degree field of view. There is also a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle camera with 123-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy Tab S6 relies on an 8-megapixel camera with 80-degree wide field of view and f/2.0 aperture. The wide angle camera on the back and the selfie camera support live focus mode for selfies.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The Galaxy Tab S6 runs Android 9 Pie and includes speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with support for new S Pen which attaches magnetically to the back and can be used to remotely control your device. The BookCover keyboard has a dedicated key for quick DeX access. The tablet packs a 7,040mAh battery rated to last for full 15 hours of video playback.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
